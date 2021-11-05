How to get free coffee at Panera for the rest of the year

Panera customers can enjoy free coffee through the remainder of 2021 if they sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee subscription service.

The bakery-cafe chain announced that customers can receive unlimited, complimentary coffee, hot or iced, for three months, if they register for a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription. Subscribers will also have access to unlimited hot tea, and those who dine in the cafe are allowed limitless refills. They can redeem their subscription at an in-store register or the reward is automatically added to their online account during checkout.

Subscribers can only apply online and the promotion does not extend to iced tea, cold brew iced coffee, espresso or cappuccino beverages. Some customizations, such as added syrups, are also not included. Members must be at least 18 years of age or older to register.

The offer ends on New Year’s Eve. Once the new year rolls around, the subscription service will cost $8.99, plus tax, a month, and customers will have continued access to unlimited coffee as well as exclusive benefits and other perks.

On Wednesday, American Express announces a partnership with Panera, according to CNBC, which means AmEx cardholders can get access to MyPanera+ for six months for free. That's a lot of free coffee.

Panera offered complimentary food to its customers earlier this year. In July, the company gave away free bagels to vaccinated guests for a limited time. At the time, the chain said it wanted to "support the White House’s efforts to vaccinate Americans."

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates, and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the 'We Can Do This' campaign," said Niren Chaudhary, the CEO of Panera Bread, in a press release at the time.

The "We Can Do This" campaign was created by the Biden administration to promote pro-vaccine messaging. Chaudhary added, "We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic."