6 National Pickle Day deals that’ll pickle your fancy

Pickles are one of those highly polarizing foods that you either love or hate, but regardless of how you feel about them, you have to admit that they have staying power.

In spite of their haters, pickles’ prowess doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon and Heinz’s soon-to-be-released pickle-flavored ketchup is proof of their popularity.

National Pickle Day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and several brands/restaurants are serving up some dillicious deals to celebrate. Here are a few that we think are a pretty big dill.

Bubbies Fine Foods

Through the month of November, TODAY.com readers can get $5 off a pickles gift box from Bubbies using the code TODAY. The box includes three flavors and a sweet relish.

My Mochi

My Mochi just released a new Classic Pickle mochi ice cream and TODAY.com readers can try it for 15% off online using the code MYMOCHI15. The new flavor blends “pickle-y sweet premium ice cream in soft mochi dough,” per the brand.

The Pickles Pub

The Pickles Pub (Ocean City, Maryland and Key West, Florida) is offering customers a buy one, get one offer on the Original Pickle Shot (dill pickle-flavored vodka), so you’ll only spend $4 for two shots.

Potbelly

On Nov. 14, Potbelly will offer customers a free signature whole pickle when they buy any entrée (sandwiches, salads, soups or Pick Your Pair entrées). Here’s how it works: Use the promo code PICKLE when you order online or in the Potbelly app.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks customers will be treated to free fried pickles when they spend $20 or more on Nov. 14. Jameson Pickle Backs will also be $5.

Zaxby’s

On National Pickle Day, Zaxby’s rewards members who spend $20 or more in the Zaxby’s app will get a free serving of fried pickles served with the restaurant’s ranch sauce. The one-time offer is valid at participating locations and can’t be combined with other deals.