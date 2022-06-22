How to get free onion rings at Burger King today

A holiday for a deep-fried allium can be celebrated in style and on the cheap thanks to one regal burger chain.

Wednesday, June 22 is National Onion Ring Day, and though it’s not a federal holiday, there are still ways to celebrate while on the clock — at least on your lunch break. Burger King is offering a free order of onion rings to celebrate, and it’s pretty easy to score your own.

“Burger King is ringing in the holiday with a free order of our fan-favorite onion rings in any size with a $1 purchase,” a Burger King spokesperson told TODAY Food in an email. The deal is exclusively available for Royal Perks members through the BK app or through Burger King‘s website on June 22.

This isn't the only time that Burger King has celebrated a little-known culinary holiday with free grub. Earlier this year, it celebrated National Burger Day on May 28th by offering Royal Perks members a free Whopper with a $1 purchase as well. Additionally, in honor of its own 64th birthday, the chain is still offering a free serving of small, medium or large fries every week for the rest of 2022 through its Frequent Fry’er promotion. It’s BK’s birthday, and yet they’re giving so freely to us. Generosity must be the reason the king looks so young.

If you don’t live near a Burger King or want to celebrate National Onion Ring Day by deep-frying in your own kitchen, you could always make your own: Adam Richman shared his recipe for smoked paprika onion rings with TODAY. Whichever way you decide to honor the holiday, make sure you save a ring for me.