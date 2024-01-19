14 National Cheese Lover’s Day deals to save you some cheddar

If you worship at the altar of cheddar or pray to the mozzarella gods, you’ll be positively cheesin’ when you hear that National Cheese Lover’s Day falls on Saturday, Jan. 20.

To mark the occasion, restaurants and cheese shops across the country are serving up a host of tasty deals. Ready to show off your love for all things cheesy? Here are a bunch of deals worth considering. Bon appétit!

Arby’s

Arby’s is marking National Cheese Lover’s Day with a Cheddarthon sales event. On Jan. 20, select locations will sell a limited number of “Keys to the Cheese,” aka keychains that give you access to unlimited $2 cheddar sauce cups. When you purchase one on Jan. 20, you’ll also get a free cup of cheddar sauce with each transaction for the rest of 2024.

In addition, Arby’s will offer two for $7 deals on the following items: Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar, Fish ‘n Cheddar and Fried Mac ‘n Cheese Bites.

Boarderie

Want $10 off one of Boarderie’s cheesy charcuterie boards? You’re in luck! TODAY.com readers can get this exclusive discount using the code CHEESEDAY24 on Jan. 20.

Casey’s

Through Jan. 28, Casey’s customers can take advantage of the following deals:

Get breadsticks for $3 when you buy any large pizza with the code STICKS

Buy one, get one half off large single topping pizzas with the code BOGO

Get a small specialty pizza for $7 when you buy any large pizza with the code 7DEAL

Cheese Brothers

Cheese Brothers shoppers can enjoy a range of discounts on the company’s website on National Cheese Lover’s Day.

Cheez-It

Don’t forget the cheesy snacks! Cheez-It is offering 20% online purchases on Jan. 20 using the code EXTRACRUNCHY20. The code is a nod to the brand's new Cheez-It Extra Crunchy products, which will hit shelves this month.

Chevys Fresh Mex

When you make any purchase while dining in on Jan. 20, you’ll get a free order of queso at Chevy’s Fresh Mex. You’re just limited to one discount per check.

El Torito

In honor of National Cheese Lover’s Day, El Torito customers can score a free order of queso with any purchase while dining in restaurant. There’s a limit of one discount per check.

Firehouse Subs

To celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day, Firehouse Subs has a BOGO deal on the following four cheesy subs: Hook & Ladder, Italian, Meatball, and Turkey. The offer is only valid via UberEats.

Pieology

Through Jan. 20, Pieology rewards members can get 20% off an order of $10 or more. The discount will be automatically loaded into members’ wallets if they have a participating location set as their “favorite.”

Marco’s Pizza

For $21.99, Marco’s Pizza customers can get a bundle that comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, CheezyBread and a two-liter Pepsi on Jan. 20 using the code HD189.

Murray’s Cheese

Murray’s Cheese customers can save 20% off all cheese using the code CHEESEDAY.

Papa Murphy’s

National Cheese Lover’s Day coincides with National Pizza Week, and Papa Murphy’s is offering 30% off (no minimum purchase required) through Jan. 20 using the code NPW24.

Qdoba

Qdoba doesn’t have any special deals specifically for National Cheese Lover’s Day, but the chain’s signature three-cheese queso is always free with the purchase of any entrée.

Twin Peaks

When you spend $20 at Twin Peaks on Jan. 20, you’ll get a free order of chips and queso.