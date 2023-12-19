McDonald’s launches much-anticipated Squishmallows Happy Meal

The golden arches are going snuggly and huggable.

On Dec. 19, McDonald’s announced it will be offering what many stuffed toy aficionados have been waiting for: the Squishmallows Happy Meal. It will be making its debut at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on Dec. 26 for a limited time, while supplies last.

With the Squishmallow Happy Meal, kids (and those young at heart) have the opportunity to collect up to 12 Squishmallow characters with the purchase of a Happy Meal. Classic Squishmallow characters like Cam the Cat, Fifi the Fox and Maui the Pineapple will be part of the lineup.

There’s at least one new Squishmallow to welcome to the soft and plushy universe: everyone’s favorite McDonaldland character, purple bestie and viral shake muse, Grimace. There will also be a surprise mystery character for some to discover when they open their Happy Meal.

The Squishmallows Happy Meal features 12 Squishmallow characters — including Grimace. McDonald’s

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a press release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

There’s a fun reason why every toy includes music notes or headphones, too: Each Squishmallow comes with a unique playlist, courtesy of Universal Music Group. By scanning the QR code on Happy Meal boxes, families can access each toy’s playlist, each of which were carefully curated based on their unique personalities. Here’s hoping Grimace’s playlist has “Purple Rain” on it.

“The Squishmallows Happy Meal has taken the world by storm,” said Gerhard Runken, senior vice president of brand and marketing at Jazwares, Squishmallow’s parent company, in a release. “We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand.”

Chatter has been bubbling on the internet about the U.S.-based collab for a while, since the partnership launched in other global markets, like the Halloween-based Squishmallows offered in the U.K. and Ireland.

The Squishmallows fanbase is a fiercely devoted one, with folks showing off their hundreds-strong collections on TikTok, Reddit and beyond. The TikTok hashtag #squishmallows has an astonishing 6.3 billion views (that’s with a B), so this collaboration with McDonald’s is primed for a popular run, to be sure.

For grown-ups craving a bit of McDonald’s-based nostalgia, the chain recently released its latest adult Happy Meal: the Kerwin Frost Box, which features remixes of the McNugget Buddies toys from the ’80s and ’90s.

This follows the rousing success of its first adult Happy Meal from 2022. The collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market caused a large influx of orders, long lines and unhappy workers.