Is McDonalds open on Memorial Day? Here’s what you need to know about hours

What to know about McDonald’s hours ahead of Memorial Day.
By Chrissy Callahan

Many people like to grill at home on Memorial Day, but if you’d rather let someone else do the cooking, you may be considering a trip to your local fast-food joint.

If you get a sudden craving for McDonald’s on May 27, you might be wondering if the chain restaurant is open on the holiday. Lucky for you, we’ve got some answers.

Is McDonald’s open on Memorial Day 2024?

A McDonald’s spokesperson tells TODAY.com that most McDonald’s locations in the U.S. are open on holidays. Hours can vary by location, so it’s best to use the company’s store locator tool to confirm.

Does McDonald’s have any Memorial Day sales?

McDonald’s isn’t offering any special discounts for Memorial Day. However, a spokesperson confirms to TODAY.com that the chain does plan to roll out several deals for customers throughout the summer season. To stay up to date on local deals, you can download the McDonald’s app.

