McDonald’s teams up with Krispy Kreme for test doughnut run

McDonald’s is really going for it this month.

The fast food chain is adding to its list of October exclusives, partnering with Krispy Kreme to give their customers tasty doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme announced on Oct. 18 that it will be offering three of their doughnuts, including their original glazed, at McDonald’s restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky, and the surrounding area.

According to their press release, they will serve the doughnuts at nine Louisville-area McDonald’s locations during a limited-time test run.

Starting Oct. 26, Derby City folks can grab the original glazed doughnut, chocolate iced with sprinkles doughnut and the raspberry-filled doughnut. They will be delivered fresh daily to the stores and available all day while supplies last.

“McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions,” a statement read on the Krispy Kreme website. “This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants.”

McDonald’s has been switching things up this month. The chain debuted a trio of Halloween Pails, which first appeared in 1986. The festive and spooky buckets are currently available nationwide.

The chain also released an adult Happy Meal, offering popular menu items for adult appetites like a Big Mac meal or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal with fries and a drink.

It also comes with a limited-edition toy created in collaboration with fashion and lifestyle label Cactus Plant Flea Market. The adult Happy Meals, however, have employees sharing on social media how busy their drive-thrus are or even begging people to stop ordering them.

And now, some of the adult Happy Meal toys are listed for as much as $300,000 on eBay.