What is a McDonald’s dinner box? Viral TikTok confuses fast-food fans

Folks are rushing to their local Golden Arches to find out if they can score an affordable smorgasbord of food.

On March 12, TikTok user Leiela Kapewa-Latu (@xolovelei) went viral after posting about an apparent little-known item on McDonald’s menus: the dinner box.

“Hi, do you guys have a dinner box?” Kapewa-Latu says in her TikTok, which has racked up more than 12 million views. An off-screen McDonald’s worker answers in the affirmative before asking the TikToker her sauce preference. She opts for Sweet ‘N Sour.

“That will be all, thank you,” she says.

Kapewa-Latu says this is the first time her family is ordering this item, and did so after a commenter on a previous video of hers about Texas Roadhouse’s family meal mentioned that McDonald’s does something similar. “Let me show you guys what comes inside,” she says.

The TikToker then lists the items: two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10-piece Chicken Nuggets and two Big Macs. The total cost for the box came to only $12.19, which is surprising considering McDonald’s recently made headlines after a social media post showed one menu offering an $18 Big Mac meal.

“Twelve dollars, y’all. That’s pretty f---ing good,” Kapewa-Latu says. “So if you didn’t know, like we didn’t know, twelve dollars gets you a dinner box. It’s not on the menu. So you’re probably going to just have to ask.”

Folks in the comments section were excited, though some were incredulous of the existence of such a hot ticket low-cost item after having less luck in their own areas.

“All I heard was ‘can I have the dinner box’ and I called McDonald’s 😂,” wrote one TikToker with the top-liked comment. “the manager didn’t know what I was talking about 🥴.”

“no way you’re getting 2 big macs and those fries for $12 let alone the rest,” commented another skeptic, even though Kapewa-Latu posted an image of the receipt in the original TikTok.

“I think it’s only at certain locations cause mine doesn’t have it,” wrote one commenter. Another said, “this isn’t a thing on my app when I search it either 😕.”

Others reported similar items with contents and price points. “$15 where I live for a basket of fries 20 nuggets and 4 cheese burgers,” one wrote.

For its part, McDonald’s has confirmed that this type of item does exists and categorizes the item as “Shareables” on the McDonald’s app. The brand also cleared up some of the confusion around hungry individuals who want to get their hands on one of these boxes.

McDonald’s said in a statement to NBC Chicago that franchisees “set their own prices and have the flexibility to create promotions that will drive demand in their restaurants.”

Representatives for the chain also said that “these promotions may vary by restaurant” and encouraged customers to “download the McDonald’s app and sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards to access exclusive deals and check for shareable, bundled deals in their area.”

Kapewa-Latu shared the lengthy list of Shareables at her local McDonald’s in a follow-up TikTok, showing the viral “Mickey D’s Dinner Box” on her app.

That particular item seems to be a specialty item that is local to her. A look at the Shareables section in the McDonald’s app of a location near 30 Rock in New York had a Classic Big Mac Pack with Apple Pie that includes two Big Macs, two medium fries, a 20-piece Chicken Nuggets and two Apple Pies for $22.96. Those items purchased separately at this location would be $36.63, so it is a deal — just a different one.

McDonald’s isn’t the only burger spot going viral for its prices. On March 4, an X user posted about a $24 meal from Five Guys that went viral and highlighted the recent rise of fast-food prices.

According to MoneyGeek, a burger, fries and soda at Five Guys costs $19.95 on average, up 13.5% from 2021 to 2022. The same meal at McDonald’s costs around $6.19, up 11.5% during the same time period.