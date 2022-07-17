Missouri McDonald's goes toe to toe with nearby Dairy Queen in brutal road sign roast

Businesses in a Missouri town are roasting one another in a brutal road sign war that has since gone viral on Facebook.

A McDonald's in Marshfield, Missouri started the battle simply asking, "Hey DQ! Do you wanna have a sign war?"

The nearby Dairy Queen accepted the challenge, writing in response, "We would but we're 2 busy making ice cream."

The McDonald's responded, "That's cute our ice cream makes it self."

That's the best you can come up with? Facebook

So far, the back and forth between the chains is pretty mundane, but this is when it gets ... frosty.

"You mean it actually works," the Dairy Queen responded, adding, "Shocker."

Zing! Facebook

This is likely referring to the long-running joke (and even a recent report from the Federal Trade Commission) that McFlurry machines are often out of order.

"Wow, salty," the McDonald's responded, adding some self-promotion with, "Like our world famous fries."

Other smaller businesses in the area also participated in the ribbing, adding their own spin on some of the barbs being exchanged back and forth.

Other nearby businesses are also getting in on the fun. Facebook

A local bank wrote, "Ice cream machine broken? We have a loan for that."

The road sign roasting was shared on the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. According to them, it's reached more than one million people on the social media platform.

Randy Bryant, local director of operations at McDonald's, told Ozarks First: “Marshfield is such a close community, we’re all like family here. Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started! He said, 'It’s hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity,' so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community. And what’s better than an old fashion sign war?”