McDonald’s brings back a beloved breakfast sandwich — but only to some locations

McDonald’s has had a bagel-shaped hole in its breakfast menu for some time now, but some of its locations are finally filling it in.

The fast-food chain confirmed to TODAY.com that its bagel sandwiches are “currently available at participating McDonald’s in select markets,” but they’re “not available nationwide.”

In case it’s been a while since you’ve experience one, McDonald’s bagel sandwiches come with a choice of steak, bacon or sausage on a toasted bagel with butter, folded egg and two slices of American cheese. Customers have also been able to order the breakfast item meat-free or on its own, sans toppings.

McDonald’s removed its bagel sandwiches from nationwide menus in 2020 when it decided to pare down its offerings — and get rid of all-day breakfast — at the start of the pandemic.

In the time since, bagel sandwich fans have gathered on the internet to help one another locate where the item can be found around the country.

The Facebook group “Where’s my McDonald’s Bagel?” boasts more than 12,000 members who discuss where the breakfast sandwich can be scored on a state-by-state basis. Members also share their bagel hauls, as well as bagel sandwich-related memes on the message board.

Some members of this bagel fan club also created a public spreadsheet called “U.S. McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels Locations” that can be edited by anyone who’s spotted the item at their local Mickey D’s. The spreadsheet lists more than 1,200 locations by address, including in California, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida and more.

McDonald’s has been in the news lately for another O-shaped offering: The chain just announced that Krispy Kreme will supply fresh doughnuts daily at McDonald’s nationwide by 2026.

Could this mean doughnut sandwiches alongside bagel sandwiches? Only time will tell.