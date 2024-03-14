18 slam-dunk food deals for March Madness

Even if you’re not a college basketball fan, it’s hard to escape the excitement of March Madness. Every year, the popular event follows the top college basketball teams as they compete in a series of tournaments to take home the national championship.

This year, a slew of restaurants are rolling out a range of food deals to keep fans fueled while they take in all the action. Ready to score a slam dunk? Here are a few deals to satiate any cravings you may have during the big games.

Bad Daddy’s

Between March 19 and April 8, Bad Daddy’s is offering customers $10 wings for dine-in and online orders. In addition, the restaurant is serving up $4 pint beers on web/app orders on April 6 and 8.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie rewards members can get a free bar bite every day through March 31 when they make a purchase of $15 or more.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

When you donate $1 or more at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse through April 8 while paying your bill, the restaurant will help provide a new pair of shoes to children in need. You’ll also get a coupon for a free Pizookie on your next visit.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has several offers in store for March Madness, including the following:

March 21: Buy one, get one free boneless wings for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders

Buy one, get one free boneless wings for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders Overtime: If a men’s or women’s March Madness game goes into overtime, rewards members can get six free boneless wings. The deal is valid for 30 days after the NCAA championship game.

If a men’s or women’s March Madness game goes into overtime, rewards members can get six free boneless wings. The deal is valid for 30 days after the NCAA championship game. March Madness bracket: On March 19, the restaurant will release its March Madness bracket. Through March 21 at 12 p.m. ET, customers can submit their own brackets. Two customers with a winning bracket will then score a year's worth of free wings and tickets to the 2025 Final Four game.

Carvel

From March 21 — 24, Carvel customers can get $5 off orders of $30 or more on Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash while supplies last at participating shops.

Friendly’s Restaurants

When you take advantage of Friendly’s March Madness catering options (30- and 60-piece bone-in and boneless chicken wings) online and in-store between March 18 and April 9, you can score a few deals. When you order 12 or more wings online or in-store, you’ll earn a $0.99 Fribble. In addition, customers who dine in and order six wings for $9.99 will get a free order of fries.

Grubhub

To celebrate each stage of March Madness, Grubhub has the following fast-food deals rolling out from March 21 to April 8:

Rounds 1 & 2:

Taco Bell: Buy one, get one free Cantina Chicken Menu item when you place an order of $15 or more (March 21 — 24).

Buy one, get one free Cantina Chicken Menu item when you place an order of $15 or more (March 21 — 24). Wendy’s: Score a free Baconator on orders of $25 or more (March 21 — 25).

Score a free Baconator on orders of $25 or more (March 21 — 25). Little Caesars: Get $5 off orders of $25 or more (March 21 — 24).

Sweet Sixteen:

Popeyes: Get a free six-piece wings on orders of $20 or more (March 28 — 29).

Get a free six-piece wings on orders of $20 or more (March 28 — 29). Pizza Hut: Get $5 off orders $25 or more (March 28 — 31).

Get $5 off orders $25 or more (March 28 — 31). 7-Eleven: Get $7 off orders of $20 or more (March 28 — 31).

Get $7 off orders of $20 or more (March 28 — 31). Jack in the Box: Get $5 off orders of $20 with a purchase of Smashed Jack (March 28 — 29).

Elite Eight:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy one, get one free wings on orders of $20 or more (March 30 — 31).

Buy one, get one free wings on orders of $20 or more (March 30 — 31). Pizza Hut: Get $5 off orders of $25 or more (March 28 — 31).

Get $5 off orders of $25 or more (March 28 — 31). 7-Eleven: Get $7 off orders of $20 or more (March 28 — 31).

Get $7 off orders of $20 or more (March 28 — 31). Chili’s: Get $5 off orders of $30 or more (March 30 — 31).

Final 4/Championship:

Wendy’s: Get 25% off orders of $25 or more (April 5 — 8).

Get 25% off orders of $25 or more (April 5 — 8). Jersey Mike’s: Get $5 off orders of $25 or more (April 6 — 8).

Get $5 off orders of $25 or more (April 6 — 8). Applebees: Get $5 off orders of $30 or more (April 6 — 8).

Kona Grill

Kona Grill has two offers for March Madness from March 19 to April 8:

$59 for 12 KG Sliders and sides of mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and fries

$69 for a platter of sushi, featuring one California roll, one crab crunch roll, one crunchy spicy tuna roll (two pieces), tuna sushi (two pieces), yellowtail sushi (two pieces) and salmon sushi (two pieces)

Marco’s Pizza

Through March 31, Marco’s customers can get a free Pizzoli with the code FPMPP when they buy a large or extra-large regularly priced pizza. There’s a limit of two offers per order.

McAlister’s Deli

When you place an order in the McAlister’s Deli app or on the restaurant’s website from March 19 to April 8, you can get a $0 delivery fee at participating locations. The offer isn’t valid with other deals/rewards or on third-party delivery.

Newk’s Eatery

Between March 21 — 24 and March 28 — 31, participating Newk’s locations will have the following family meal deal: two select pizzas and one select salad for $20 (extra charges apply for cauliflower crust and additional toppings).

Potbelly

When Potbelly perks members buy any two original or big meatball sandwiches between March 10 — 31, they can get a free original sandwich on their next purchase (within 14 days).

Schlotzsky’s

On weekends through April 28, Schlotzsky’s customers can take advantage of a $0 delivery fee at participating locations for online delivery or app orders. The offer can’t be combined with other deals and isn’t valid on third-party delivery.

STK Steakhouse

Between March 19 and April 8, STK Steakhouse customers can take advantage of the following takeout and delivery offer: $89 for six burgers, fries and a salad (your choice of blue iceberg salad or baby gem Caesar salad).

The Greene Turtle

The Greene Turtle has created a March Madness deal called “The Starting 5” that will run from March 19 to April 8. The deal features the following offers:

$15 beer buckets that hold 5 beers

$2 house margaritas

$3 tall Bud Lights

$4 Truly and White Claw hard seltzers

$5 Tall Turtle Crawl IPA

When March Madness games air, the restaurant will also hand out Turtle Bucks that customers can use between April 9 — 30.

Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza customers can get $1 triple Original Topperstix when they order a regularly priced large house pizza while the March Madness tournaments are going on during the following dates: March 19 — 25; March 28 — April 1; April 5 — 8.

Twin Peaks

To celebrate Selection Sunday on March 17, Twin Peaks is giving away free fried pickles with a purchase of $20.

Yard House

Prefer beer over basketball? Yard House is running a beer bracket called IPA Madness. During the event, customers can get a flight with four beers for $15, including New Belgium Voodoo 1985 Mango IPA, Stone Delicious Hazy IPA, SweetWater Half-A-Gummie Fruit Punch IPA and Yard House exclusive House Hazy IPA.