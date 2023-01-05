Man breaks record for eating at the most Michelin-starred restaurants in one day

A man started off his 2023 with quite an achievement (and feast) under his belt: a new world record.

On Dec. 29, Guinness World Records announced that Morristown, New Jersey resident and IT consultant Eric Finkelstein had achieved the record for most Michelin-starred restaurants visited in 24 hours on Oct. 26. Finkelstein, who holds two other Guinness World Records in table tennis and mosaic-making, shifted focus for his third record to the world of fine dining.

Eric Finklestein at Casa Mono in the Gramercy neighborhood of New York City. Courtesy Eric Finkelstein

For this most recent record, Finkelstein visited 18 of New York’s most lauded and exclusive restaurants in rapid succession, enjoying everything from stunning starters to elegant entrées, caviar, oysters, steak and much more.

A partial list of the spots he attended throughout the day decked in a button-down shirt and suit jacket include Le Pavillon, Casa Mono, Aquavit, Gramercy Tavern, Bâtard, Vestry, Cote and many more (you can find a full list of the restaurants, dishes he ate and their prices below).

The beef tartare and garlic toast at Bâtard, one of the stops on Finklestein's world-record journey. Courtesy Eric Finkelstein

According to documentation approved by Guinness officials, Finkelstein ordered dishes like “Thon à la portugaise,” at Le Coucou, which pairs yellowfin tuna with Madeira vinaigrette and raisins for a price of $28 and Gramercy Tavern’s duck liver mousse with pickled vegetables and cranberries for $21.

He also enjoyed caviar at multiple locations, either as an entree or as part of a larger dish. It makes sense Finkelstein estimates his dietary intake for the day was 5,000 calories.

Documenting his entire trip with a set of witnesses on shifts, Finkelstein was also followed by the New York Post on the day of his excursion. The entire trip, which took about 11 hours, found the 34-year-old riding the subway and using Citibike to make it to each spot, documenting his meals through menus, dishes and receipts in a surprisingly thorough manner.

The duck mortadella atop brioche with pistachio mustard at Francie. Courtesy Eric Finkelstein

“I did wear a body cam,” Finkelstein tells TODAY.com, indicating that he did this so that officials could be sure of every single bite, step and conversation he had throughout the day. Finkelstein says his first of 18 fine dishes was a grilled avocado salad served with einkorn berries, charred kale and yogurt green goddess dressing. That dish was served to him at Le Pavillon in Midtown Manhattan and cost him $36.

One would think that the entire trip through restaurants as exclusive as Caviar Russe, where an order of imported caviar could run as high as $5,225 (for 250 grams of Almas Osteria caviar) would cost Finkelstein quite a pretty penny. But, all in all, the entire trip cost him $494 (not including tax or his 30% tips).

Sticking to basics was of utmost importance for the prodigious planner when eating on the clock. (And if you’re wondering what Finkelstein ended up getting at Caviar Russe, he ordered a much more affordable $25 serving of Pacific caviar with a blini and creme fraiche.)

Finklestein at The Modern in New York City's Midtown West. Courtesy Eric Finkelstein

Finkelstein says he found about the record in an online social group he belongs to.

“I had joined this Discord group that organizes meals and get-togethers,” Finkelstein says, noting that the dining club is affectionately named Down to Foie.

“Someone mentioned in the group that they had heard about this record,” Finkelstein says of the "most Michelin-starred restaurants visited in 24 hours" record, adding that a friend thought it would be something that he’d be interested in trying. And that friend was right. “I was immediately in. I just immediately applied.”

Prince Edward Island oysters with kumquat mignonette and charred lime at The Modern. Courtesy Eric Finkelstein

Finkelstein says he planned the record-making day months in advance, contacting many Michelin-starred restaurants in the NYC area. While some spots declined to participate in his mad dining dash, some eateries enthusiastically agreed, like Philip Diza, head of operations at omakase restaurant Noda.

“When I first contacted Noda in August, Philip replied, ‘This is an absurd idea born out of the pursuit of indulgence and in service of unbridled vanity. We are 100% in,’” Finklestein says, adding that folks like Diza, who encouraged the pursuit, made the whole endeavor worthwhile.

Chawanmushi with uni and caviar at Noda in the Flatiron District of New York City. Courtesy Eric Finkelstein

“That was actually the highlight of the experience by far for me, because Philip was just so emotional and fun … and I guess validating for me,” Finklestein says, adding that his last dish of the day, an uni- and caviar-topped chawanmushi was enjoyed at Noda. “I am aware that what I was doing is kind of ridiculous.”

Will he go for a fourth record in 2023? Finkelstein says there are no plans in motion as of now. But, since he is three for three in world records in this decade alone, there’s always a chance.

“I’ve looked a little bit and actually I don’t really have anything on the queue right now,” Finklestein says, before pausing a moment and adding something all record-setters seem to share: a sense of possibility. “But there are one or two. I’m actually hoping to do something with my girlfriend.”

Here's the full list of restaurants and the dishes he ate along his record-breaking journey (in order of consumption):