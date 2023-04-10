Come on, Barbie, let’s go party — at the Malibu Barbie Cafe in NYC and Chicago

Margot Robbie isn’t the only one who gets to live her best Barbie life thanks to a new pop-up restaurant coming to a pair of big cities this summer.

On April 6, experience company Bucket Listers announced a brand-new Malibu Barbie Cafe experience, coming to New York City and Chicago.

Barbie enjoying a New York photo op. @barbiecafeofficial via Instagram

The company, which has presented such events as a Golden Girls-themed pop-up restaurant and a circus-themed brunch experience featuring sword swallowers and contortionists, are leaning into the wave of interest in the iconic doll’s star-studded, live-action, big-screen debut.

According to Bucket Listers, as soon as you step into the cafe, you’ll be teleported to Malibu, California in the 1970s, complete with signature bright Barbie colors, beachy motifs and retro glamor.

Barbie cafe merch. @barbiecafeofficial via Instagram

The space plans to offer plenty of photo ops inspired by Malibu Barbie so you can “soak up the Cali vibes” while taking enough Instagrammable pics to fill your feed for days.

This includes a life-size version of the now-iconic Barbie Box, so if you want to perfectly capture your arched Barbie foot, maybe it’s best to start practicing now.

“The Malibu Barbie Cafe allows guests to experience the ultimate form of Barbie inspired dining,” reads the description of the event, adding that the Malibu Barbie Cafe will be a fast-casual restaurant with "friendly fare, delicious desserts, and a variety of drinks." There will also be exclusive merchandise available to bring a little bit of Barbie home with you as well.

According to organizers, the menu for the Malibu Barbie Cafe was designed by “Master Chef” semi-finalist Becky Brown with “all tastes and preferences in mind,” featuring an array of classics with a unique Barbie-inspired twist — and that includes the names. Some dishes you can order include such cutesy names like Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, a California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich and for dessert, an Anything is Possible Sundae.

When the girls day makes it out of the groupchat. @barbiecafeofficial via Instagram

This event is for all ages, meaning that it’s up to you if you bring the kids or just your besties along for the experience. Pricing starts at $35 for the kiddos and $50 for adults, and every ticket purchase includes a reserved seat, guaranteed window of time to dine and choice of entree and side item.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe comes to City Hall Park in New York City starting May 17 and to Chicago in the Chicago Loop area starting June 7. Both events end on September 15 — but you can sign up for the waiting list as tickets are sure to sell out as fast as a Barbie convertible can speed off into the sunset.