Lisa Vanderpump is taking her business expertise to northern Nevada.

On June 14, Vanderpump announced that she'll be opening up a new restaurant, Wolf by Vanderpump, at Harveys Lake Tahoe, and the venue is expected to open this winter.

"Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself," she said in a press release. "This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist."

Rendering of Wolf by Vanderpump. Courtesy Vanderpump Alain

"Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements," she continued. "The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe."

Vanderpump noted that her restaurant has a special name, too.

"It is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy," she said.

Vanderpump's new restaurant will also feature a stunning bar and a cocktail menu that will showcase "unique and never-before-seen options, while playing on traditional recipes."

Not to mention, the full menu will be "crafted for every season, using some regionally sourced and inspired ingredients."

On Instagram, Vanderpump shared a sneak peek at her restaurant that looks like it's going for a more earthy feel. There are many plants inside the establishment and black round tables that people will dine at.

Some of the light fixtures also look like the roots of a tree, and the Wolf by Vanderpump design appears on the back of the chairs for a pristine finish.

Once fans saw the restaurant visuals, they said they couldn't wait to dine there.

"Lisa Vanderpump is the guru of designing her restaurants interior design this looks like an photo from travel leisure," one person said.

Another added, "This looks beautiful. Looks like I’m going I’m going to Lake Tahoe now🐾🐾."

A third wrote, "Wow you really know what you are doing 😍this is breathtaking ❤️."

Lisa Vanderpump at her grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris on April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

The restaurant is part of the "Vanderpump Rules" star's partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The 62-year-old also has two other restaurants with the group, Vanderpump à Paris and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, in Las Vegas.

Vanderpump's new business venture comes a few months after she announced that she'll be closing down her West Hollywood eatery, Pump Restaurant, in July.

After a 10-year run, she said in a statement to TODAY.com that she wasn't ready to sign another 10-year lease with her landlords, especially since the new lease came with a "huge" rent increase.

"Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together,” she said in the statement.