Lisa Vanderpump’s famed LA restaurant Pump is closing — here’s why

It's the end of an era for one of Lisa Vanderpump's most popular restaurants.

On Thursday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star announced that she and her husband Ken Todd are shutting down Pump Restaurant, a hot spot in West Hollywood that they opened 10 years ago.

The reality star shared the news with TODAY.com in a statement.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” it reads.

As inflation continues to affect business across the country, it appears that rising rent costs influenced Vanderpump's decision to close the business.

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable,” the statement continues.

While Pump's days are limited, Vanderpump encouraged her fans to visit her two other restaurants in California: SUR, which is located in West Hollywood, and TomTom, which was a collaboration with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

"We look forward to welcoming you all to TomTom & Sur in the months following! Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together," the statement concludes.

In March, Vanderpump addressed rumors that Pump was shutting down in an interview with People.

“We’ve been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord,” she said at the time.

Vanderpump added that her team was “discussing resigning our lease over the next few months" but said they hadn't made a decision yet.

This is the second time the 62-year-old has closed one of her restaurants in the last three years. In 2020, she announced that Villa Blanca, her dining establishment in Beverly Hills, would be closing after 11 years.

In addition to her California businesses, Vanderpump has two hot spots in Las Vegas: a restaurant named Vanderpump à Paris and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

In March, she told People that she's expanding her Las Vegas properties and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace.