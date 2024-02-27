Krispy Kreme’s sweet leap day deal: A dozen doughnuts for $2.29

A doughnut deal might have you jumping for joy this coming leap day.

Krispy Kreme is sweetening leap day — quite literally, in fact — by offering customers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.29 on Feb. 29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Additionally, to celebrate the holiday that only comes around every four years, those of us with a Feb. 29 birthday can visit their local Krispy Kreme on leap day to receive a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required, though.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, in a press release. “So, we’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years.”

Krispy Kreme has a tendency to dole out doughnut deals on the fly, most recently responding to the cell service outages that hit several cities across the country last week by giving out free doughnuts for two hours that evening.

The chain also gave out free doughnuts for Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17 and World Kindness Day on Nov. 13. And for its annual “Day of the Dozens,” the chain sold a dozen doughnuts for just $1 on Dec. 12.