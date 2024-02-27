IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Krispy Kreme’s sweet leap day deal: A dozen doughnuts for $2.29

And if your birthday is on leap day, you can get the dozen for *free* — no purchase necessary.
Get yourself a deal on a dozen delectable delights.
Krispy Kreme
By Joseph Lamour

A doughnut deal might have you jumping for joy this coming leap day.

Krispy Kreme is sweetening leap day — quite literally, in fact — by offering customers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2.29 on Feb. 29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Additionally, to celebrate the holiday that only comes around every four years, those of us with a Feb. 29 birthday can visit their local Krispy Kreme on leap day to receive a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required, though.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, in a press release. “So, we’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years.”

Krispy Kreme has a tendency to dole out doughnut deals on the fly, most recently responding to the cell service outages that hit several cities across the country last week by giving out free doughnuts for two hours that evening.

The chain also gave out free doughnuts for Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17 and World Kindness Day on Nov. 13. And for its annual “Day of the Dozens,” the chain sold a dozen doughnuts for just $1 on Dec. 12.

Joseph Lamour

Washington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.