Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts this Saturday — no purchase necessary  

What’s kinder than a free doughnut?

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Krispy Kreme is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day by giving out free doughnuts — no strings attached. Customers can score one free Original Glazed Doughnut by visiting a participating store or ordering online for pickup — no purchase necessary.

If you’re placing an order online, use the code “KINDNESS” to redeem the deal. No code is needed to redeem it in person.

Krispy Kreme

The one caveat is that the free doughnut is not available for delivery, so you must venture to your local Krispy Kreme … where you’ll likely be tempted by everything else in the doughnuttery.

Krispy Kreme is known for giving out free treats. In fact, just this past November, the chain celebrated World Kindness Day (not to be confused by Random Acts of Kindness Day) by giving 500 customers a free dozen doughnuts at participating U.S. locations.

The chain has also given out free doughnuts to voters on Election Day and even awarded lottery ticket losers with a free treat in Aug. 2023.

There are a slew of other kindness-related holidays throughout the year, including National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day on May 16, National Give Something Away Day on July 15 and National Happiness Happens Day on Aug. 8.

No word if Krispy Kreme plans on giving anything away on those days, but here’s hoping.