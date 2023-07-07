Is IHOP's new menu item a pancake or a taco? It's both

Americans loves food mashups: pizza bagels, nacho fries and, of course, Cronuts, among countless others. Now, a new fusion food is joining the party: the pancake taco.

On July 5, IHOP announced a slate of new menu items that dares to ask the question: Can a pancake be a taco?

In its announcement, IHOP launched its new Pancake Taco offer, consisting of handheld pancakes available all-day in both sweet and savory flavors, which the chain says is a first in the family dining space. They're available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting July 5 through July 30.

IHOP launches its new Pancake Taco, available starting July 5. IHOP

“Fast-casual tacos are trending in the industry, and on the heels of its largest menu evolution to-date, IHOP is excited to enter the conversation with a fresh take,” reads a press release from IHOP.

These new menu options, which start at $6, all are available either as a trio of pancake tacos or as a combo including two eggs, your choice of meat and hash browns. Here are the taco options:

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco: In this sweet option, a silver dollar pancake is filled with with fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse, and finished off with a sprinkling of chocolate chips.

Caramel Banana Pancake Taco: In this sweet option, a silver dollar pancake is filled with with creamy cheesecake mousse, a drizzle of both vanilla sauce and dulce de leche caramel sauce, and topped off with sliced bananas and a speckling of chocolate chips.

Breakfast Pancake Taco: In this savory option, a silver dollar pancake is filled with scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, a jack and cheddar cheese blend and white cheese sauce. Customers can top it off with salsa for a little kick.

Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: In this savory option, a silver dollar pancake is filled with crispy chicken, shredded hash browns and sausage country gravy. If you're in the mood for brine, you have the option to top this taco with pickles.

The Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco. IHOP

This isn’t the first time IHOP has dipped its syrupy toes into the Tex-Mex-inspired food space.

In 2021, the chain launched a “Burritos & Bowls” line, which included breakfast, lunch and dinner varieties available either in a warm flour tortilla or in a bowl, some options which are still available.

These include the New Mexico Chicken Burrito & Bowl and the Spicy Shredded Beef Burrito & Bowl, so if your family can’t agree on burritos, tacos or cinnamon-covered pancakes for dinner, you now have a solution.