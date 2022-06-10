Ice-T hands out iced tea for National Iced Tea Day

There are a lot of "Ices" out there — Ice Cube, Vanilla Ice — but only one that seems to care about keeping us cool this summer: Ice T.

On Thursday, one day ahead of National Iced Tea Day, the "Law & Order: SVU" star and musician stepped behind the counter at a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location in Phoenix, Arizona, to hand out — you guessed it — iced tea.

Both Ice (born Tracy Marrow), 64, and Cane's stirred up Twitter with some posts, with Cane's sending a pic of the celebrity guest behind the counter wearing the uniform and headset, as a customer makes a purchase.

Cane's noted, "Who knows Iced Tea better than Ice-T? Our newest Crewmember is hard at work preparing for #NationalIcedTeaDay!" Ice-T retweeted, writing, "Hey, Great Summer Job!"

Not only that, this was a family affair: Ice-T brought along his son, Tracy Jr., 30, for some photo ops.

"Check out @RaisingCanes Iced Tea is Ice-T approved," the "Caniac ambassador" wrote, posing with his son, both flanking a cardboard picture of the rapper. (The pair are both musicians; Jr. also sings in dad's band Body Count.) "Like father like son, Iced Tea runs in the family."

Ice-T, who's been a co-star on "SVU" since 2000, is popping up everywhere these days, it seems. Aside from his TV work, the Grammy winner has recently appeared in ads for Honey Nut Cheerios and Tide Cold Wash. But he stands behind his endorsements.

"When people approach you for commercials you want to make sure the shoe fits," he told TODAY in 2021.

"Law & Order: SVU" with Ice-T (r.) as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

And he's far from the only rapper who's helped Cane's from behind the counter: Last November, Snoop Dogg handed out chicken at the drive-thru.

Naturally, fans on Twitter made sure to let Ice-T know they supported both him and Cane's:

"So so dope !! Best Iced T on the planet!!!! Respect," tweeted one fan.

"Tw-ICE as N-ICE T," tweeted actor Bill Moseley.

But many were delighted by the third person in that picture of Ice and his son: the police officer in the back barely disguising a grin.

"I'm so glad i have a man who looks at me the way that officer was lookin at you," one person tweeted.

"I like the cop in the background fangirling," tweeted another.

Hey, that policeman is all of us, if we'd been in there to grab some iced tea with Ice-T!