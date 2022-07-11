How to get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven today

Whether or not it’s a hot one in your neck of the woods today, you’re free to cool down with a treat from a now-nonagenarian convenience store. "Free" being the operative word.

July 11 is known colloquially as Slurpee Day (because it’s 7/11, get it?), and to celebrate, the convenience store chain is celebrating its 95th birthday by offering customers a free small Slurpee drink at 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store locations.

Slurpee Day has been going on for 20 years now, making this year the official second decade of the holiday. In 2002, the world’s largest convenience store started celebrating its birthday on July 11. With more than 12,600 stores nationwide, according to data website Statista, that’s a truly monumental amount of Slurpees to give out.

“Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways — from creating a massive Slurpee cake with a renowned baker to delivering a Slurpee drink into space,” said Marissa Jarratt, the executive vice president and COO of 7-Eleven, in a statement. If you’re wondering about how the chain sent a Slurpee into space, it did so in 2021 using a specially-made spaceship for the Coca-Cola-flavored astronaut (of sorts).

Jarratt added that this is the first time that every single store in America is participating in the free giveaway, so no matter where you are in the country, if you're near a Slurpee-stocked location, you’re assured your own free frozen treat.

7-Eleven actually has been offering free Slurpees the entire month of July for their 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members, both who enjoyed early access to the free treat along with additional $1 deals from the first of the month until now. But customers who missed the memo needn’t worry, we all still have a few hours left to grab your flavored frosty dessert.

Additionally, 7-Eleven is closing out its own birthday festivities by making it easier for its customers to redeem their free Slurpee. Customers who are unable to go claim their Slurpee in-store can enjoy their free drink without leaving the comfort of home by using 7Now, 7-Eleven’s food delivery service. New users of 7Now can also score a free pizza with their first delivery order using the code PIZZA.

If all that wasn’t enough to sway you toward a free Slurpee, 7-Eleven also has a trivia game going on Twitter that covers its own history.

This means that even if you order delivery through 7-Eleven's service, you have a little activity to tide you over while you wait for your Slurpee to arrive at your door.