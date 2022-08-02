IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From measuring cubes to drink dispensers, 35 clever kitchen gadgets for easy meals

Dwayne Johnson just tried In-N-Out for the 1st time and this is what he thought

Can you smell what The Rock has never had?
On the left, a coke, animal-style fries, and a double-double burger on a blue table from In-N-Out. On the right, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson smiles in a mesh red polo.
On Aug. 1, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson claimed he'd never tried In-N-Out and proceeded to give his first-ever review of the popular burger chain in an Instagram video.Getty Images
By Liz Calvario

Dwayne Johnson just had a Sunday cheat meal for the history books.

In a video shared on his Instagram on Monday, the “Black Adam” star claimed that he’s never had In-N-Out Burger and documented his experience trying it for the first time. 

“The reason why this is history in the making is because this is the very first time that I have ever tried an In-N-Out burger or In-N-Out fries, anything from In-N-Out for that matter,” the actor, formerly known as The Rock, said in the video, adding that he’s “picked up” some food from the popular burger chain for “some buddies of mine.”

“I’ve never tried it before, so this is a first.”

On his plate, he had two double doubles and two orders of fries. “The fries are good, so we’re off to a good start,” he said after talking a bit off camera.

 Johnson also had two different types of his Teremana tequila to pair with his cheat meal.

In the video’s caption, he gives his verdict on his first ever In-N-Out meal, giving the burger and fries a thumbs up emoji.  

“This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to ‘the list’” he wrote, adding, “Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends.”

The comments section was filled with remarks by fans of the burger joint, as well as opinions and suggestions for Johnson.

“Next time, if you dig it, get the burgers ANIMAL STYLE! The fries are good that way too!” one person wrote, while another added, “The burgers are solid but the fries, not so much.”

“2 4x4 next time!” another person commented, as another wondered why he didn’t get one of In-N-Out's famous milkshakes.

In-N-Out is mainly sold on the West Coast and is known for having the freshest ingredients. Per their website, they never freeze, pre-package or microwave their products. Because of their “commitment to quality” and refusal to freeze their patties, they only operate stores within 300 miles of their patty facilities, which are located in California and Texas, according to Mashed.

Johnson has regularly posted his cheat meals. One in June included a dozen eggs consisting of two whole eggs and 10 egg whites, with crispy turkey bacon and homemade biscuits with honey drizzle.

In March, his massive breakfast made headlines. The hefty meal included a sirloin steak with egg whites, oatmeal with papaya, five slices of English muffins with peanut butter and jelly, and a ZOA energy drink.

“Had to share this 6am Sunday morning Hawaiian sunrise with ya,” he wrote. “Power + energy breakfast before training.”



Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.