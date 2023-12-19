Dunkin’ is bringing back one of its ‘most requested’ drinks for winter

The ball hasn’t even come close to dropping yet, but America’s largest doughnut chain is already gearing up for a tasty 2024.

On Dec. 19, Dunkin’ announced its winter menu, which is set to hit its stores nationwide on Dec. 27. The doughnut shop’s lineup is filled with new items and returning favorites, including the long-awaited Pink Velvet Macchiato.

Dunkin’s Pink Velvet Macchiato. Dunkin'

The Pink Velvet Macchiato features espresso, red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting. The layered drink’s gradient of coffee brown to creamy pink is perfectly suited for Valentine’s Day.

The pink drink originated on Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day 2020 menu and, according to the chain, was such a fan favorite that the company brought it back in 2021 — and now, again, for 2024.

At the time, Kelly Callahan, Dunkin’s senior research and development technologist said in a blog post that the culinary team “worked really hard to give guests the full experience of biting into a red velvet cupcake.”

Dunkin’s winter menu

Dunkin’ said it saw all of its customers’ DMs, fan mail, petitions and other “heartfelt pleas,” which contributed to its decision to bring back the Pink Velvet Macchiato, along with a whole slew of other items.

Here’s Dunkin’s full winter lineup:

White Hazelnut Bark Coffee: This brand-new item offers flavors of toasted hazelnut combined with white chocolate flavor, available hot or iced. The brand says the drink is “inspired by fans’ adoration” for Toasted White Chocolate Swirl, which is another one of Dunkin’s “most popular seasonal flavors year after year.”

This brand-new item offers flavors of toasted hazelnut combined with white chocolate flavor, available hot or iced. The brand says the drink is “inspired by fans’ adoration” for Toasted White Chocolate Swirl, which is another one of Dunkin’s “most popular seasonal flavors year after year.” Pink Velvet Macchiato: This returning drink features espresso, red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting. Available hot or iced, this drink will be available through late February.

This returning drink features espresso, red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting. Available hot or iced, this drink will be available through late February. Frosty Red Velvet Donut: A new specialty doughnut, this is the perfect complement to the returning macchiato, Dunkin’ says. Featuring a red velvet cake base, the treat is topped with vanilla-flavored icing and cream cheese-flavored sprinkles.

A new specialty doughnut, this is the perfect complement to the returning macchiato, Dunkin’ says. Featuring a red velvet cake base, the treat is topped with vanilla-flavored icing and cream cheese-flavored sprinkles. Pancake Wake-Up Wrap: This returning morning treat features a pancake wrapped around egg and melted cheese, and the customer’s choice of bacon or sausage. It’s also paired with a side of maple syrup for dipping.

Dunkin’s Sausage Pancake Wake Up Wrap. Dunkin'

Sweet Black Pepper Bacon : This returning item features bacon coated in a brown sugar and black pepper seasoning. It will be available in two forms: the Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon Sandwich, which features egg, a slice of American cheese and four of bacon served on a croissant, as well as Snackin’ Bacon , eight half-strips of bacon wrapped in a portable sleeves for on-the-go munching.

: This returning item features bacon coated in a brown sugar and black pepper seasoning. It will be available in two forms: the which features egg, a slice of American cheese and four of bacon served on a croissant, as well as , eight half-strips of bacon wrapped in a portable sleeves for on-the-go munching. Valentine’s Day Collection: On Jan. 31, Dunkin’ will start offering its Valentine’s Day collection, which includes a Valentine’s Sprinkle Takeover of the chain’s treats and two specialty heart-shaped doughnuts: the Brownie Batter Donut, which has a brownie batter-flavored filling and is topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles, and Cupid’s Choice, a pink icing-covered doughnut with a cream filling.

Dunkin’s Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut. Dunkin'

Dunkin’s winter deals

Customers can also score a few deals at Dunkin’ in the new year. Starting Dec. 27, those who sign up for Dunkin’ Rewards will receive a free medium beverage (one per member) when they make their first purchase through the rewards program.

Other deals include a $2 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee for Dunkin’ Rewards members (one per member per day) and 100 bonus points towards deals and freebies when customers place an order through the mobile app on Mondays. Boosted Members (customers who receive “Boosted Status” after 12 qualifying visits in a calendar month) will get triple points when they place an order through the mobile app on Wednesdays.