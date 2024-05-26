Is Dunkin’ open on Memorial Day? Find out store hours for your holiday fix

Memorial Day may be associated with barbecue food, but before you toast to the start of summer, you’ll likely want to kick off your day with a jolt of caffeine.

If you can’t start your morning without a cup of coffee and prefer to pick one up instead of making it at home, you’re probably wondering if Dunkin’ will be open on the holiday. Fret not, because we did all the research for you.

Is Dunkin’ open on Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27, 2024. Per a spokesperson, many Dunkin’ locations will be open on the holiday. As always, store hours can vary so you’re better off checking your go-to location’s hours before showing up. You can do so in the Dunkin’ app or by calling ahead.

Does Dunkin’ have any Memorial Day sales?

Dunkin’ doesn’t have any deals on Memorial Day. However, the chain is running a promotion between May 22 — 26. During this time, rewards members can earn triple points on all large iced beverages.

The chain also just released a new 40-ounce “Wicked Lahhhge” tumbler, available exclusively at select Dunkin’ locations while supplies last.