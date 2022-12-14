Dunkin’ is giving away free doughnuts for 12 straight days

Hearing the classic holiday carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” makes you wonder how the singer’s “true love” managed to secure a full band, dancers, no less than eight cows and all those birds, right on schedule. It really makes you look critically at your own gift-giving abilities. Luckily, in today’s world, while you could probably find “12 drummers drumming,” you could also just give the ones you love five rings of a non-gold variety — freshly baked and frosted.

On Dec. 13, Dunkin’ announced its annual 12 Days of Donuts promotion. For the deal, running Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, the doughnut distributor is offering one free classic doughnut with any drink purchase, size medium or larger for Dunkin’ Rewards members. In order to secure your freebie, all you need to do is activate the offer in the Dunkin’ app.

If you’re not a Dunkin’ Rewards member, don’t fret. Customers can sign up for free on the Dunkin’ app or online via the Dunkin’ Rewards site. Fans of chocolate frosted, glazed or blueberry cake ( a personal favorite) can score the holiday offering for each and every one of those 12 days.

Doughnut miss out on this deal from Dunkin'. Dunkin

Further, in recognition of the holiday season, every vanilla, strawberry and chocolate frosted doughnut is getting a red and green seasonal sprinkle makeover in lieu of the standard rainbow sprinkles. Dunkin’ suggests pairing these with seasonal beverages like its Holiday Blend Coffee, featuring flavor notes of sweet molasses and festive dried fruit, or a piping hot Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte.

The deals don’t stop there, either. Don’t feel like walking or driving to your local Dunkin’? Well, if you have Grubhub, staying in your cozy snowflake PJs is not a problem. Another facet of the 12 Days of Donuts event sees Dunkin’ partnering with the food delivery app Grubhub to offer 12 days of free treats delivered right to your door.

Running Dec. 13 through Dec. 24 as well, folks who order $15 or more from Dunkin’ on Grubhub can get a free deal of the day. On each of the 12 days, from 2 p.m. until when your local Dunkin’ closes, all orders of $15 or more will also come with that day’s special treat, which range from free Hash Browns, Refreshers and sides to 25 free Munchkins Donut Holes, plus free delivery on the entire order.

See the full list of deals offered by heading on over to the Dunkin’ blog.