Dolly Parton and her husband can’t get enough of this fast-food chain

Dolly Parton may be known for serving up country music hits, but back home with husband Carl Dean, she serves up tasty home cooking, too.

However, thanks to the 76-year-old entertainer’s busy life on the road, the couple also have an appreciation for fast food — and there’s one restaurant that really resonates with them.

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean share a love of fast food. dollyparton.com

Parton recently told Insider that when she’s not in charge of the cooking, she and the man she's been married to for 55 years love to grab a bite at Taco Bell.

And this isn't the first time the beloved star has raved about the Mexican-inspired chain.

Earlier this year, in another interview with Insider, she even revealed her favorite items to order.

“I like soft-shell tacos,” Parton explained. “I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that.”

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, which the chain axed from their menu in 2020. Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Taco Bell

And there's one favorite she would order, if only she still could. “They used to make a little ... Mexican Pizza,” Parton said, “which is also good. I love that.”

Unfortunately for Parton, and for other fans of that particular Taco Bell treat, the company pulled Mexican Pizza from their menu in 2020, though rumors continue to swirl about a possible revival.

When asked if she thought Taco Bell should bring it back, Parton said, "I think they should!"

But whether she's able to order the pizza again or she simply sticks with soft tacos, her favorite sides remain the same — rice and beans.

She even shared how she likes to top off her go-to meal.

"I get mild sauce," the "Jolene" singer said. "I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything.”