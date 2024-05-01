Denny’s revives an all-day meal deal and adds new menu items

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It’s a return to form for one of America’s most well-known 24-hour diner chains.

On April 17, Denny’s announced the return of its low-priced All-Day Diner Deals, which it first introduced in 2022 — this might be enticing for hungry customers who are frustrated at rising fast-food prices. The chain also debuted its new menu featuring spins on sandwiches, pancakes and dessert dishes, including a limited-time, sweet and savory Berry Waffle Slam.

Denny's All-Day Diner Deals

Denny’s All-Day Diner Deals start at $5.99 and are positioned as a more wallet-friendly way to eat out. Keep in mind, however, prices vary by location.

The deals include six separate options, including eggs, pancakes, burgers and a steak dinner. Here’s what comes with each deal:

Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast: This diner deal features scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, two sausage links and buttermilk pancakes.

This diner deal features scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, two sausage links and buttermilk pancakes. Everyday Value Slam: Customers can choose two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast or a biscuit with gravy. This deal is served with eggs, plus a choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links.

Customers can choose two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast or a biscuit with gravy. This deal is served with eggs, plus a choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links. Super Slam: This diner deal consists of two buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, bacon strips, sausage links and hash browns.

This diner deal consists of two buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, bacon strips, sausage links and hash browns. Quarter Pound Cheeseburger: A 4-ounce 100% beef patty is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a split-top brioche bun. It’s served alongside wavy-cut fries.

A 4-ounce 100% beef patty is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a split-top brioche bun. It’s served alongside wavy-cut fries. Get Your Fixin’ Country Fried Steak Dinner: This meal consists of a large, chopped beef steak doused in country gravy. It’s served with two sides and dinner bread.

This meal consists of a large, chopped beef steak doused in country gravy. It’s served with two sides and dinner bread. All You Can Eat Pancakes: Choose this option for an endless amount of buttermilk pancakes. The first serving is a stack of three, and all refills are served one two-pancake stack at a time. This deal is for dine-in customers only.

Additionally, Denny’s wants to remind folks that kids eat free every Tuesday with the purchase of a $6 entrée — this deal runs from 4 — 10 p.m.

Denny’s New Menu

Denny’s returning all-day diner deals include eggs, pancakes, burgers and steak. Denny's

Denny’s also is now serving its new menu, with three permanent additions and one limited-time offering.

“Our guests have always loved the variety of breakfast options at Denny’s, and the Berry Waffle Slam® is a delightful addition to our lineup,” said Sharon Lykins, Denny’s vice president of product innovation, said in a press release.

Here’s the new options fans can try: