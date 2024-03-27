Dairy Queen is giving out free Blizzards in April

Mother Nature’s blizzard season is now behind us, which means Dairy Queen’s Blizzard season is approaching.

DQ recently announced a buy-one-get-one deal to celebrate the introduction of three new flavors to its summer menu, available starting April 1. The chain is also introducing the DQ Freezer — what it’s calling its Blizzard flavor archives — which will bring back more frosty treats from its history.

For the BOGO deal, fans can buy one of any size Blizzard Treat and get one of equal or lesser value for free. This dual-dessert deal is available only in the DQ app from April 1 — 14.

Two of DQ’s new summer Blizzards. Dairy Queen

Additionally, this summer, the brand is bringing back three past flavors: Frosted Animal Cookie and Brownie Batter and Cotton Candy.

Dairy Queen says, following this initial launch, future re-releases are now very possible. With more than 170 flavors in the Blizzard vault, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore the frozen treat’s nearly 40-year-old history.

What’s on DQ’s summer Blizzard menu?

Dairy Queen’s Summer Blizzard Treat Menu will be available at participating locations, for a limited time, starting April 1. It will feature both returning and brand-new flavors:

DQ’s new and returning summer Blizzard menu items. Dairy Queen