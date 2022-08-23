Chipotle brings back IQ trivia game with chance to win BOGO deals, free food

Chipotle Mexican Grill's IQ test is back and giving fans a chance at one of 500,000 buy-one-get-one free offers, as well as limited-edition gift cards.

The quiz tests people's knowledge of the restaurant chain's ingredients, food standards, preparation, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts and community engagement, according to a release.

Each day at noon ET, Chipotle offers deals to the first 100,000 fans who receive a perfect score on the IQ test. The examination consists of multiple choice, true or false questions and write-in answers.

Those who correctly answer 10 out of 10 questions will also unlock an extra credit question, which provides a chance at one of 50 stainless steel $500 gift cards. Fans have an unlimited number of tries to receive a winning score.

“Just in time for back to school, we’re relaunching Chipotle IQ to recognize our true brand experts,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in the release. “The test has always generated incredible fan engagement, and we’re excited to introduce an entirely new set of questions and an extra credit challenge for 2022.”

Chipotle fans can take the test at www.chipotleiq.com.

If you miss your chance at the assessment on any given day, Chipotle gives the option to set a reminder in the future.

The challenge first launched in August 2020, and is available for all U.S. residents over the age of 13. No purchase is necessary and prizes are limited to one per person.