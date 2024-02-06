Chipotle is giving away free queso this week

Gear up for the big game with a cheesy side welcome at any Super Bowl party.

Chipotle just announced it is offering customers free Queso Blanco with the purchase of a full-priced entrée at participating Chipotle restaurants from Feb. 5 — 11. The offer is valid for free small side or entrée topping of queso in the Chipotle app by using code QUESO24 at time of order.

“what did we miss,” Chipotle posted on X. The tweet includes a video suggesting the many uses for its Queso Blanco, from putting it on a burrito bowl, combining it with Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette in a Keith Lee-esque riff and more.

“top off ur burrito like a mukbaddie,” Chipotle suggests.

There are a couple of caveats to the deal to keep in mind: The offer is only limited to one free serving per order and customers must order an entrée item in order to redeem the deal.

Interested queso fans must also use Chipotle’s website or mobile app to score the gratis gooey goods, which means in-store orders or third-party delivery platforms do not apply. The deal may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers.

After successfully testing Queso Blanco in three cities in 2019, the chain added the side to menus nationwide in 2020. According to the chain, the spicy side is made using 13 ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar and a trio of peppers: serrano, poblano and chipotle.