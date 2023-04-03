Chick-fil-A reverses decision to remove beloved menu item following customer backlash

Those who love a little green with their chicken nuggets can now breathe a sigh of relief.

On March 31, Chick-fil-A announced it’s decided to keep the side salad on its menu. In late March, news emerged that the chicken chain would be axing the item as part of"“spring cleaning" and an "opportunity to refresh" its menu. This move attracted much more attention than the chain had expected.

Chick-fil-A's side salad — the perfect complement to its nuggets. Chick-fil-A

“At Chick-fil-A, our guests come first. Based on feedback, we have decided not to proceed with removing our Side Salad from the menu,” Chick-fil-A, Inc. tells TODAY.com in an emailed statement. “We will continue serving the item at participating restaurant locations and hope customers continue to enjoy this menu offering.”

Additionally, many of the chicken chain’s localities made further announcements that the side salad would indeed be kept on the menu.

“Your voice was heard by our corporate office which led them to the decision to keep the side salad on the menu!” a Chick-fil-A in Arlington, Texas tweeted on April 1. “We apologize for the frustration this has caused, but hope you can rejoice in knowing your meals, consisting of side salads, are here to stay!”

“This better not be an april fools joke,” replied one Twitter user to the announcement, to which the chain replied with a reassuring, “Haha! It is not an April fools joke!”

Indeed, at the time of the announcement, many people took to social media to express their dismay about the menu item’s departure, and one Chick-fil-A fan seemed particularly broken up about the news.

“Y’all I’m so torn up over losing Chick-fil-A’s side salad. I literally get it every time,” tweeted user @madijwrites.

Many others shared their disappointment that the key ingredient in an under-the-radar menu hack was dissapearing — that the side salad and chicken nuggets made for the perfect lunch.

“I love the side salad with grilled nuggets! Don’t take it away!!!!” one person commented on Facebook.

Since the chain announced its change of course, many of the same fans who had spoken out about their disappointment shared their joy and delight at the reversal.

“YA’LL WE GOT THEM TO KEEP THE SIDE SALAD. THANK YOU CHICK-FIL-A,” tweeted @madijwrites.

“Good Monday morning to everyone who fought to keep @ChickfilA’s side salads,” reads another celebratory tweet.

Chick-fil-A's Watermelon Mint Sunjoy Chick-fil-A

This is not the only exciting news to come from the Atlanta, Georgia-based chain. After a five year hiatus, the fast food chain announced that its seasonal Watermelon Mint Lemonade would be available in participating restaurants nationwide starting on Monday, April 3.

In addition to the beverage, which mixes watermelon and mint with Chick-fil-A’s signature lemonade, fans can also try three other new, watermelon-flavored beverages: the Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, the Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade and a Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.