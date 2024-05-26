Is Chick-fil-A open on Memorial Day? What to know about the restaurant’s holiday hours

Whether you’re craving a quick breakfast or want to grab a small bite before heading to a family barbecue, you may be thinking of stopping by Chick-fil-A on Memorial Day.

The restaurant is known for closing on Sundays, but is typically open Monday through Saturday. Of course, holiday hours can be tricky to navigate, so we tracked down everything you need to know about Chick-fil-A’s Memorial Day schedule.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Memorial Day 2024?

Chick-fil-A, Inc. tells TODAY.com its U.S. restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location, so make sure to check with your local eatery for its holiday timing.

The company also addresses its holiday hours on the Chick-fil-A website: “Unlike the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, U.S. Chick-fil-A restaurants are open on Memorial Day. Check with your local Chick-fil-A restaurant for their specific hours of operation.”

What can you order at Chick-fil-A on Memorial Day 2024?

In addition to the normal menu, Chick-fil-A also offers catering services to help make your Memorial Day celebration easier.

Catering menus and availability differ by location, but generally include an array of options including meal trays, packaged foods, individual meals and breakfast options.

You can place a catering order online or over the phone. Many locations also offer delivery.