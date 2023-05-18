Chick-fil-A’s first-ever location is closing after 56 years

Time to reach for the hen-kerchiefs, Chick-fil-A fanatics — it’s the end of an era.

The franchise’s first standalone location is shutting down this week on May 20, after 56 years in service. According to the location's Facebook page, the Greenbriar Mall franchise, located in Atlanta, Georgia, has “permanently closed.”

Businessman Truett Cathy opened the spot in 1967, nearly two decades after launching his first restaurant, a diner now called The Dwarf House, in 1946.

When it was first opened, Chick-fil-A's Greenbriar Mall location was just 384 square feet. Courtesy Chick-fil-A

According to the Chick-fil-A website, the Greenbriar Mall was one of the first indoor malls in the Southeast. The soon-to-be-closed Chick-fil-A store emerged at a time when mall foodcourts were only beginning to get their footing.

“Not only was that small restaurant a pioneer in the modern-day food court, it was just the beginning of a company that has since grown to serve customers in 47 states and Washington, DC,” the website explains.

Quite a bit has changed in the decades since the Chick-fil-A at Greenbriar Mall opened its doors. Back then, customers had their pick of just a few items, including the Original Chicken Sandwich (then just 59 cents!), salads with boneless chicken breast, lemonade, coleslaw and lemon pie. Those iconic waffle fries were only introduced to Chick-fil-A menu boards in the 1980s.

In the years since, Chick-fil-A has ballooned to 2,300 franchise operations nationwide.