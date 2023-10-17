Chick-fil-A releases first-ever cookbook with recipes for discontinued items

Imagine: It’s Sunday and you’re craving Chick-fil-A. Obviously, it’s closed. So, what are you to do?

Well, now, you can make it yourself.

On Oct. 16, Chick-fil-A announced the release of its first-ever digital cookbook which can be accessed online for free. Entitled “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” the book was assembled in the hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and highlighting the importance of reducing food waste, says the company.

The cookbook was inspired by Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table program, in which the chain donates surplus food to local nonprofits to help feed communities across the United States and Canada.

According to the chain, 23 million meals have been created from its food donations since 2012, and those techniques that have fed people across the country can be used at home with your extra food, too.

Sweet & Sour Chick-fil-A Nuggets, an entree in Chick-fil-A’s new cookbook. Chick-fil-A

Prior to the launch of its first cookbook, Chick-fil-A would sometimes grace its website with the recipes for beloved-but-discontinued items like its Cole Slaw or Chicken Salad.

Now, both recipes can be found in the pages of Chick-fil-A’s digital cookbook, in addition to recipes both familiar to longtime fans, as well as new favorites penned by Shared Table partners. There are 26 recipes in the cookbook, divided into four sections:

Strawberry Peach Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwich, an entree in Chick-fil-A’s new cookbook. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A also adds that its cookbook includes stories from Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners detailing how they care for those in need.

“Our goal for ‘Extra Helpings’ is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, in a press release.

“Participating local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators across the U.S. and Canada care for their neighbors and communities through Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donations, collectively donating over 23 million meals in the past 11 years,” he continued. “While we’re pleased with this milestone, we know there is more work to be done, which is why we’re spotlighting this important issue.”

You can find the full digital cookbook on its dedicated website.