Cheesecake Factory announces brand new cheesecake flavor

We may have just celebrated Independence Day, but there’s another cause for celebration, from an American authority on creamy desserts.

TODAY.com can exclusively report that Cheesecake Factory is bringing a new addition to its lineup: the Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans. July 30 will mark the return of National Cheesecake Day, and the restaurant known for its impressive suite of cheesecakes is celebrating with the introduction of this new flavor.

Cheesecake Factory's Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans Cheesecake Factory

For the Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans, Cheesecake Factory takes the restaurant’s creamy cheesecake, loads it up with chocolate chip pecan cookie dough and finishes it with cookie dough frosting. Cookie on cookie on cheesecake? Sounds like a dream.

Additionally, Cheesecake Factory says that it will donate 25 cents to Feeding America for every slice of Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans sold through July 29, 2024. This organization is dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and various local organizations across the country.

Cheesecake Factory also says it has already donated more than $6.3 million to Feeding America since 2008 through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes, like in 2022 when its Classic Basque Cheesecake was in the spotlight.

For true cheesecakeheads, there will also be a rewards offer post-National Cheesecake Day, thanks to Cheesecake Rewards, the Factory’s new rewards program. Customers who become rewards members by National Cheesecake Day can dine-in on July 31 or Aug. 1 and enjoy any slice of cheesecake for half price.

That is 30 — count 'em, 30 — flavors of cheesecake including Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake, Dulce De Leche Caramel Cheesecake or the new Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans.

Cheesecake Factory's new Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans. Cheesecake Factory

A couple caveats for anyone, like Drake, who famously loves the Cheesecake Factory: The deal is limited to one discounted slice of cheesecake or layer cake per dine-in guest, with a maximum of six discounted slices per party, and each guest must be present to redeem the deal.