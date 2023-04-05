One of the oldest restaurants at Downtown Disney is closing, and fans are ‘devastated’

All good things must come to an end — even at "The Happiest Place on Earth."

On April 4, Catal Restaurant, which opened in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California in 2001, announced it would be permanently closing its doors on April 15. Its last day of service is April 14. The news was shared via the upscale-casual Cal-Mediterranean restaurant’s website and social media accounts, utilizing a bittersweet tone to the proceedings.

“We’re celebrating an incredible, delightful, delicious 22 years — from now until our last day of service,” wrote Catal Restaurant on Instagram. “Sip favorite cocktails from the last two decades as we toast to the laughs, the memories, and the meals.⁣ Come cheers with us one more time.”

Catal Restaurant shares the same location as fellow Cal-Mediterranean spot Uva Bar and Cafe, which is also closing. Both concepts are shuttering to make way for a new eatery by chef Carlos Gaytan, the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star.

Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar located in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. Helen Sessions / Alamy Stock Photo

“Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytan will bring his inclusive vision of Mexican cuisine to Paseo and Centrico in the locations currently occupied by Catal & Uva Bar,” wrote Kelsey Lynch, Disneyland Resort’s public relations director, in a blog post on April 28, 2022.

Lynch also shared that the new vision will be brought to life by Patina Restaurant Group, the same multi-concept operator that owns Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar. “The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland,” Lynch wrote.

Reaction online to the news has been overwhelmingly wistful, with many users taking to the comments and other social media platforms to share their feelings.

“CATAL AT DOWNTOWN DISNEY IS CLOSING????????!?!” exclaimed one user on Twitter. “Well, my night has just been ruined.”

“Devastated!!” commented another, this time on Instagram.

Many users shared that the Disneyland eatery held a special place in their and their loved ones' hearts.

"Going to Catal at Christmas time has always been our tradition since discovering Breakfast with Santa. It’s something my son looked forward to every single year,” wrote another Instagram commenter, speaking about the restaurant's annual Breakfast with Santa event. “This is sad.”

Cheyann Onesto sets up a table for lunch at Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, in 2001, the year it opened. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“This breaks my heart! Food is delicious, Service is fantastic and Breakfast with Santa is my family’s favorite Christmas traditions,” added another.

“I met my wife at disney downtown district 2001,” wrote another Instagram commenter, adding he and his spouse had their first date at Uva Bar when it had just opened. He also proposed at the park. “Great memories sad to hear uva bar go.”

This isn’t the only closure at Disney Parks to make headlines. Over at Walt Disney World, Splash Mountain moistened fans for the last time on Jan. 22, which attracted long lines and many fans waiting hours to be among the last to ride.

This closure was to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is based on the 2009 Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog” and will be opening in 2024.