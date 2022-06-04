Burger King declares it’s ‘Time to be proud’ with new Pride Whopper

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.

The company unveiled their Pride Whopper this week, which consists of two identical buns.

The special item was created, “For equal love and equal rights,” according to a translation of the fast-food chain’s Austrian website.

“We are setting an example for individuality and freedom and stand for a respectful interaction with each other,” the description continued. “Equal rights. Empathy. Understanding. No matter where you come from, no matter who you love, no matter what you look like or what you believe in: Time to be proud.”

TODAY reached out to Burger King for additional comment.

Related story: Celebrate Pride with 3 bold and beautiful ballroom-inspired burgers

The burger includes either two top sesame seed buns or bottom buns and includes the classic Whopper ingredients: A flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles mayo and ketchup. The burger is customizable and also has a plant-based option.

Burger King has been a supporter of Pride Month and LGBTQ+ rights. Last year, to kick off the June celebrations, the company donated 40 cents from the purchase of every Ch’King sold that month (up to a maximum donation of $250,000) to the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group.

Related story: Celebrate Pride Month by filling your pantry with these LGBTQ-owned food brands

“the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold,” the company tweeted at the time, subtly shading Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. The chain’s CEO Dan Cathy is known for having strong Christian beliefs, anti-same-sex marriage and has a family history of donating to anti-gay group.

To celebrate LGBTQ pride, TODAY is sharing this community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and features throughout the entire month of June.

Related: