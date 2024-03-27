Burger King is giving out free Whoppers for the solar eclipse

Burger King is giving out free Whoppers for the total solar eclipse

One burger chain is celebrating a celestial phenomenon with a tasty freebie.

On April 8, solar eclipse fever will spread from Texas to Maine, and in celebration of this cosmic rare event, Burger King will satiate hungry crowds with an exclusive deal.

“Burger King, the home of the flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich, is celebrating the historic moment eclipsing Americans — and much of the world — with a delicious offer that lasts longer than four minutes and 28 seconds,” a Burger King rep tells TODAY.com.

All day on April 8, Royal Perks members can text the keyword “ECLIPSE” to 251251 to claim a buy-one-get-one Whopper offer that can be redeemed during or after the eclipse via the BK app and website. Once claimed, the Whopper BOGO deal is available from April 8 to 15 at participating Burger King locations in the U.S.

According to NASA, the path of totality, or the area where a total solar eclipse can be viewed, is much wider and much more populated than that of the 2017 solar eclipse, meaning that more Americans will be able to see the eclipse this time around.

The eclipse will cause some school closings, eclipse-viewing parties and eclipse-chasing, as 99% of people in the U.S. will be able to witness a partial or total eclipse from where they live.