Burger King Austria ad agency says it ‘messed up’ with same-bun ‘Pride Whopper’ campaign

After declaring it’s “time to be proud” with Burger King Austria’s Pride Whopper, the advertising agency behind the campaign is taking a step back.

Earlier this month, as part of the fast-food restaurant’s Pride Month campaign they released versions of their Whopper burgers with either two top sesame seed buns or bottom buns.

On Saturday, Austrian agency Jung von Matt Donau issued an apology after the campaign was met with criticism online.

“We’ve heard your voices and listened carefully,” the agency wrote on their LinkedIn page. “The Pride Whopper is part of our client’s engagement as official partner with Vienna Pride. The work also includes an influencer campaign with proud members of the Austrian LGBTQ community. We at JvM Donau are proud of our queer community within our agency.”

“Unfortunately, we still messed up and didn’t check well enough with community members on different interpretations of the Pride Whopper,” the statement continued. “That’s on us.”

The agency added that the intended message of the Pride Whopper “was to spread equal love and equal rights.”

“Our strongest concern is if we offended members of the LGBTQ Community with this campaign. If this is the case, we truly apologize,” it stated, adding that they have learned their lesson and “will include experts on communicating with the LGBTQ community for future work as promoting equal love and equal rights will still be a priority for us.”

TODAY has reached out to Burger King Austria and Jung von Matt Donau for comment.

The Pride Whopper has two identical buns, plus the classic Whopper ingredients: A flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles mayo and ketchup. The burger is customizable and also has a plant-based option.

After it was unveiled, people shared their opinions on social media. While some couldn’t believe the campaign, others took offense.

“What a strange advertisement. I’ll take my Whopper with a regular bun because ordering fast food doesn’t need to be a political statement for me,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted, “I’m just obsessed with the same-bun Pride Whopper promo because straight people saw it and were like “oh ok it’s like two boys and two girls I guess” and gay people saw it and were like “??? two tops and two bottoms????” Incredible.”

“Burger King Austria made a Pride burger that’s either two tops or two bottoms… what in straight hell?” one person criticized.

Another user commented, “Burger King in Austria has a ‘Pride whopper’. The buns are either both tops or bottoms. This is really not OK from a massive corporation. If gay men wanted to make this joke themselves, it might be another story.”

One user also tweeted to the company, writing, “pride whopper a joke? Not everyone wants their kids to see that.”

Meanwhile, some supporters of the Pride Whopper showed off their purchase.