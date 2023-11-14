Arby’s has a new meal inspired by ‘Good Burger 2’

Good Burger might be a fictional restaurant, but Arby’s is serving up a very real themed meal in honor of the release of “Good Burger 2.” Cue the ’90s nostalgia!
The much-anticipated sequel to “Good Burger” debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 22 and stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, with a cameo from TODAY’s own Al Roker.
Here’s everything you need to know about the delicious limited-edition meal from Arby’s.
The Good Burger 2 Meal is available starting Nov. 13
Arby’s is officially ready to take your order. The fast-food chain just debuted the Good Burger 2 Meal on Nov. 13, and it will only be sticking around for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.
The themed meal consists of the following items:
- Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (51% Wagyu and 49% ground beef ), served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce
- Strawberry Shake
- Fries
“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching Good Burger when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Ellen Rose said in a press release.
There’s also merchandise available
In addition to launching a special themed meal, Arby’s has also created a collection of Good Burger-themed merchandise.
- Arby’s X Good Burger 2 T-Shirt: A black T-shirt that says “I’m Ed” (Mitchell’s character) and features the Arby’s logo. Here’s what the back looks like:
- Arby’s X Good Burger 2 Crewneck Sweatshirt: A gray sweatshirt with a burger, the Arby’s logo and the “Good Burger 2” emblem
Arby’s will host a special event for fans in Atlanta
On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Arby’s will celebrate the release of “Good Burger 2” at an event at the 5815 State Bridge Rd. Arby’s location.
According to the restaurant, the location will be “transformed into a Good Burger with recognizable décor throughout.” There will also be “interactive activities including a Burgermobile replica that is perfect for photo ops” prizes up for grabs.