IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Arby’s has a new meal inspired by ‘Good Burger 2’

If you’ve ever dreamed of eating at Good Burger, this could be as close as you’re ever gonna get.
By Chrissy Callahan

Good Burger might be a fictional restaurant, but Arby’s is serving up a very real themed meal in honor of the release of “Good Burger 2.” Cue the ’90s nostalgia!

The much-anticipated sequel to “Good Burger” debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 22 and stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, with a cameo from TODAY’s own Al Roker.

Here’s everything you need to know about the delicious limited-edition meal from Arby’s.

The Good Burger 2 Meal is available starting Nov. 13

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the good burger.
Welcome to Good Burger, home of the good burger.Courtesy Arby's

Arby’s is officially ready to take your order. The fast-food chain just debuted the Good Burger 2 Meal on Nov. 13, and it will only be sticking around for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

The themed meal consists of the following items:

  • Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (51% Wagyu and 49% ground beef ), served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce
  • Strawberry Shake
  • Fries

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching Good Burger when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Ellen Rose said in a press release.

There’s also merchandise available

In addition to launching a special themed meal, Arby’s has also created a collection of Good Burger-themed merchandise.

  • Arby’s X Good Burger 2 T-Shirt: A black T-shirt that says “I’m Ed” (Mitchell’s character) and features the Arby’s logo. Here’s what the back looks like:
Arby’s X Good Burger 2 T-Shirt
Arby’s X Good Burger 2 T-ShirtCourtesy Arby's
Arby’s X Good Burger 2 Crewneck Sweatshirt
Arby’s X Good Burger 2 Crewneck SweatshirtCourtesy Arby's

Arby’s will host a special event for fans in Atlanta

On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Arby’s will celebrate the release of “Good Burger 2” at an event at the 5815 State Bridge Rd. Arby’s location.

According to the restaurant, the location will be “transformed into a Good Burger with recognizable décor throughout.” There will also be “interactive activities including a Burgermobile replica that is perfect for photo ops” prizes up for grabs.

Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.