Arby’s has a new meal inspired by ‘Good Burger 2’

Good Burger might be a fictional restaurant, but Arby’s is serving up a very real themed meal in honor of the release of “Good Burger 2.” Cue the ’90s nostalgia!

The much-anticipated sequel to “Good Burger” debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 22 and stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, with a cameo from TODAY’s own Al Roker.

Here’s everything you need to know about the delicious limited-edition meal from Arby’s.

The Good Burger 2 Meal is available starting Nov. 13

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the good burger. Courtesy Arby's

Arby’s is officially ready to take your order. The fast-food chain just debuted the Good Burger 2 Meal on Nov. 13, and it will only be sticking around for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

The themed meal consists of the following items:

Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (51% Wagyu and 49% ground beef ), served on a brioche bun and topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato and burger sauce

Strawberry Shake

Fries

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching Good Burger when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Ellen Rose said in a press release.

There’s also merchandise available

In addition to launching a special themed meal, Arby’s has also created a collection of Good Burger-themed merchandise.

Arby’s X Good Burger 2 T-Shirt: A black T-shirt that says “I’m Ed” (Mitchell’s character) and features the Arby’s logo. Here’s what the back looks like:

Arby’s X Good Burger 2 T-Shirt Courtesy Arby's

Arby’s X Good Burger 2 Crewneck Sweatshirt: A gray sweatshirt with a burger, the Arby’s logo and the “Good Burger 2” emblem

Arby’s X Good Burger 2 Crewneck Sweatshirt Courtesy Arby's

Arby’s will host a special event for fans in Atlanta

On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Arby’s will celebrate the release of “Good Burger 2” at an event at the 5815 State Bridge Rd. Arby’s location.

According to the restaurant, the location will be “transformed into a Good Burger with recognizable décor throughout.” There will also be “interactive activities including a Burgermobile replica that is perfect for photo ops” prizes up for grabs.