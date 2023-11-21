Applebee’s has tested over 200 new menu items. Here’s what we know

The home of the Dollarita is hard at work.

On Nov. 1, Dine Brands, which owns fast-casual restaurant chain Applebee’s, released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. According to the report, same-store sales declined by 2.4%, though average weekly sales were higher than they were before the pandemic. With that in mind, Applebee’s has several — the operative word here being several — things in the works, including many possible new and revamped menu items.

“During the last five months, Applebee’s culinary team has tested more than 200 new menu concepts ranging from different cuisines to innovation of current menu items,” said John Peyton, chief executive officer of Dine Brands Global, on an earnings call. “We also have new beverage concepts rolling out in 2024, which are also generating positive anticipation throughout the franchise system.”

Leading the charge on this menu revamp is Shannon Johnson, who was appointed Applebee’s vice president of culinary in September. Johnson, who has returned to the chain after serving as executive chef on Applebee’s culinary team from 2003 until 2012, is set to bring a “contemporary and innovative mindset” to the 40-year-old company.

But Applebee’s remained tight-lipped on specific details during the call. The chain plans on releasing many of these new items in 2024, as well as remodeling of some of its older stores.

The president of Applebee’s, Tony Moralejo, said on the call that the chain will be creating more value offerings like October’s Dollarita return and late summer’s all-you-can-eat Boneless Wings promotion, but didn’t divulge any details as to what those might be.

Applebee’s new Quesadilla Chicken Salad. Applebees

An Applebee’s representative tells TODAY.com that one of these tested items has already made it on the menu: the Quesadilla Chicken Salad. This item features grilled chicken over greens tossed with Mexi-ranch dressing, black bean corn salsa and a blend of cheddar cheeses. Topped with house-made pico de gallo and tortilla strips, this decadent salad is also served with a cheese quesadilla.

“I am excited to be a part of the Applebee’s team and lead the creative innovation behind new menu items,” Johnson tells TODAY.com, adding that his team has been having a lot of fun with the hundreds of new menu items they’ve tested.

“We’ll be bringing guests flavors that they know and love, as well as new unexpected surprises,” he says. “These new menu offerings are some of the best that the brand has ever tested, and guests should be prepared to indulge on some new eats and old favorites like our beloved boneless wings at Applebee’s in 2024.”