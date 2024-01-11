Applebee’s brings back fan-favorite All You Can Eat deal for $15

This casual restaurant chain wants you to bring your appetite in the new year.

On Jan. 8, Applebee’s announced the hotly anticipated return of its All You Can Eat deal. Customers can once again put on their eating pants and chow down on a feast of All You Can Eat Boneless Wings — but this time, they can get endless Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp, too — for $14.99.

Once you pick your first all-you-can-eat dish, you can switch it up for your second, and so on. This means you could start with Double Crunch Shrimp, move on to Boneless Wings, then get a plate of Riblets and go back to Boneless Wings, if you so wish.

Or, you can make it an endless Double Crunch Shrimp night. The world is your oyster (if oysters were crunchy shrimp, of course).

Here’s what you get in each all-you-can-eat menu dish, which come paired with equally endless servings of classic fries and coleslaw, to boot:

Boneless Wings: The All You Can Eat Boneless Wings feature crispy breaded pieces of boneless chicken that are tossed in the customer’s choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo or Honey Pepper. This dish is served with coleslaw, endless classic fries and the choice of blue cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

The All You Can Eat Boneless Wings feature crispy breaded pieces of boneless chicken that are tossed in the customer’s choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo or Honey Pepper. This dish is served with coleslaw, endless classic fries and the choice of blue cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. Riblets: Applebee’s All You Can Eat Riblets are cut from pork, slow-cooked and finished with either Honey BBQ or Sweet Asian Chile sauce. This dish is served with coleslaw and endless classic fries.

Applebee’s All You Can Eat Riblets are cut from pork, slow-cooked and finished with either Honey BBQ or Sweet Asian Chile sauce. This dish is served with coleslaw and endless classic fries. Double Crunch Shrimp: All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp features crispy battered shrimp, fried until golden brown and served with cocktail sauce, signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

“We know America loves our All You Can Eat Boneless Wings — so what better way to kick-start the year by bringing them back PLUS endless Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp?” said Joel Yashinsky, Applebee’s chief marketing officer, in a press release. “Whether mixing and matching or staying the course with your favorite savory protein, there’s no going wrong!”

Folks online reacted to the news of Applebee’s All You Can Eat deal’s return with palpable excitement.

“APPLEBEES ALL YOU CAN EAT IS BACK MAN YOUR STATIONS RED ALERT ‼️ 🚨🚨🚨” wrote one clearly excited X user with an image of a werewolf mid-transformation, which gives a clue as to how much this person plans on eating in one sitting.

“Applebees might be the move tomorrow ! Shoot they brought back (the) all you can eat ribs/chicken/shrimp,” wrote another interested person.

In case you need something to wash down all those finger foods, Applebee’s also launched mezcal at the chain with three new cocktails: the Breaking Rock Rita, featuring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Blanco Tequila, blue curacao, lime and a sky-blue sugar rim (an homage to “Breaking Bad”); the Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita, featuring passion fruit, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Teremana Blanco Tequila, triple sec, lime and a “gummi lip garnish”; and the Classic Mezcal Rita, featuring house margarita mix, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Teremana Blanco Tequila, triple sec and lime.

Applebee’s has clearly been hard at work on its menu recently. Aside from bringing back the Dollarita for a limited time, the chain has been testing over 200 new menu items.

While Applebee’s remained tight-lipped on the details of what it’s been testing, a representative for the chain did say that one item — the Quesadilla Chicken Salad — had already made it onto the menu.