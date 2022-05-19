Memorial Day may be a popular time to gather friends and family for some burgers and hot dogs, but there’s no rule it has to be at home. Anyone who doesn't want to do all that cooking and entertaining can easily support a local restaurant instead.

Many chain restaurants are open on Memorial Day, May 30, but keep in mind that some locations may have modified hours. It’s always a good idea to call ahead and confirm that a spot is open before venturing out.

Applebee’s

If you are craving one of this chain’s popular $5 Mucho Cocktails to get through the long weekend, don’t worry. Applebee’s is open on Memorial Day, but call ahead to confirm hours at your nearest location.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Skip the cookout and order a batch of spicy wings on Memorial Day. This chain is open with normal hours.

Burger King

Of course, you can do your own grilling on Memorial Day, but if you want to give yourself the day off, most Burger King locations are open.

Chili’s

This beloved Tex Mex chain will be open for its regular hours, 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. local time, on Memorial Day weekend.

Chuck E. Cheese

Whether you are looking for games or just lots of pizza, this cheesy chain is open with normal hours on Memorial Day.

Cracker Barrel

This chain is great for a hearty brunch of country fried steak and gravy, and will be open on Memorial Day. It’s best to call ahead and verify hours at your nearest location before heading out.

Denny’s

This chain is a classic stop for a big breakfast on a busy day, and most locations are open for business on Memorial Day.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

If you want barbecue but want someone else to do the work, Dickey’s will be open for normal business hours. However, call ahead because hours vary by location.

Dunkin’

Maybe there’s a cookout planned for later in the day, but you still need to caffeinate for all that party prep with some coffee and donuts.

Golden Corral

Holidays are for feasting, and if you want lots of food variety and tons of it, there's nothing like a hearty buffet. This popular chain will be open for normal business hours on Memorial Day.

IHOP

There’s nothing like marking a holiday weekend with a huge stack of pancakes. Go ahead and plan that brunch because IHOP is open on Memorial Day.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Load up on steak and sides this Memorial Day without turning on your own grill. Some locations of this chain are open with normal hours.

McDonald’s

Whether you are craving fries or a Big Mac, it’s your lucky day. McDonald’s will be open on Memorial Day, but you may want to check out its store locator to confirm hours at your nearest spot.

Olive Garden

Does bottomless soup, salad and breadsticks sound better than hot dogs and burgers this Memorial Day? You are in luck, because Olive Garden is open.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

This chain will be open on Memorial Day for their regular hours of operation 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, it’s a good idea to confirm hours at a local restaurant.

Outback

If you are craving that Blooming Onion, Outback is open on Memorial Day for normal hours.

Qdoba

Qdoba is always open on Memorial Day. Hours will vary, so it’s best to call ahead to check on the hours at your favorite location.

Red Lobster

Whether you want those delicious cheddar biscuits or just to load up on crab and lobster, Red Lobster is open with normal hours on Memorial Day.

Smashburger

There's nothing like a big, juicy burger on Memorial Day. But if you rather someone else make it for you, Smashburger will be open all weekend and offering a special $5 deal on their Double Classic Smash, too, on May 28.

Starbucks

Starbucks hardly ever closes, and Memorial Day is no exception. Get those morning lattes at the local drive-thru because Starbucks locations are open.

Texas Roadhouse

Whether you're craving steak or ribs on Memorial Day, this meaty chain is open. However, hours will vary by location so be sure to call ahead.

Wendy’s

If you are craving those spicy chicken tenders, most Wendy’s locations will be open and ready to serve on Memorial Day Weekend, but store hours may vary depending on location.

