Chef Ryan Scott is in the TODAY kitchen remaking a few of his favorite restaurant recipes. He shows us how to make a copycat version of a Chinese-style chicken salad with crunchy noodles, plus a warm, gooey spinach-artichoke dip with chicken that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

This is a clean, light and simple recipe that requires very little cooking. The sweet peanuts, crisp kale and raw ramen noodles give this salad an incredibly satisfying crunch.

This is one of those dips that you just cannot stop eating. It's great for big gatherings, especially during football season!

