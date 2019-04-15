Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 15, 2019, 12:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By David Burtka

Running out of ideas for what to make for dinner? Actor and cookbook author David Burtka is stopping by TODAY Food to share a few of his favorite weeknight meals. He's cooking up three deliciously different make-ahead chicken recipes from his new book "Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration." He shows us how to make roast chicken with a fresh bean salad and use the leftovers to make tater tot-topped chicken pot pie and cheesy chicken enchiladas.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Always make a roast chicken in pairs! You'll always be able to use the leftovers! To make things extra fancy, make a sauce from the drippings in the roasted pan.

This dish is an homage to New Mexico, the land of hot green chiles. I make sure to have a tray of these in the freezer at all times so I can just pop them into the oven, garnish with cilantro and pickled onions and have dinner on the table fast.

Swap a regular old crust for crispy, golden tater tots in this creamy, comforting chicken pot pie for a unique dinner the whole family will love.

If you like those prep-ahead recipes, you should also try these: