Refreshing recipes for summer: Chilled noodles and smashed cucumber salad

Chef Lucas Sin of Junzi Kitchen in NYC is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to refreshing warm-weather recipes: chilled summer noodles with a zesty citrus sauce and a spicy smashed cucumber salad.

Inspired in part by the generic "Asian-style" noodle salads we see in casual restaurants across the U.S., this recipe brings together the familiar honey, ginger and sesame flavor profiles with some techniques that are more traditional to Chinese and Japanese cold noodles. The lighter, more refreshing vinaigrette is perfect for the summer.

Smashing cucumbers is a traditional Chinese technique of quickly preparing cucumbers to absorb as much flavor as possible while enhancing the natural fresh, lively sweetness of the cucumber itself. Paired with a vinaigrette made with hot oil, the result is an enticing side dish to any meal.

