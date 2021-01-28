Reese Witherspoon shares her super easy slow-cooker lentil soup recipe

Reese Witherspoon is in love with her brand new slow cooker and is sharing a simple lentil soup recipe that's perfect for a chilly winter day. The "Little Fires Everywhere" star is apparently just like us, making quarantine cocktails and experimenting with home cooking during the pandemic. On Wednesday, she posted a quick video on Instagram of herself making slow cooker lentil soup.

"Hold on to your onions, folks!" Witherspoon wrote in the caption, referencing the runaway one she loses at the beginning of the video. "Call me old fashion but I REALLY love my slow cooker. Sharing an easy, delicious Lentil Soup recipe. Do you have any good slow cooker recipes?"

In the one-minute long video, set to Louis Armstrong's "Pennies from Heaven," Witherspoon looks comfy and casual in a white sweatshirt as she shows us how to turn a few simple ingredients into yummy lentil soup.

"Ok, here it goes guys, first soup,' she says in her introduction.

On screen we see the ingredients for the lentil soup which include vegetable broth, carrot, onion, celery, lentils, garlic, tomato paste, cumin, coriander and paprika.

"I think I'm going to try lentil soup," she says. "I've got lots of ingredients and my brand new slow cooker," she says, adding a smiley emoji over her beloved new piece of kitchen equipment. "Let's do this," she says.

Next we see Witherspoon sautéing her mirepoix before showing us the package of organic green lentils she plans to use.

"We're going to use green lentils and we're going to rinse them beforehand," she instructs. Next, Witherspoon adds two cups of the rinsed lentils, her veggies and the vegetable stock to the slow cooker.

"I also decided to add a little bit of sausage so who knows, man? I'm just going off recipe. Off recipe!" she says with a smile. "So we'll see how it turns out."

The next thing Witherspoon shows us is an empty bowl with the words "Oops it was great!"

This isn't the first time Reese has given us a great (and healthy!) cooking tutorial. Last spring, she shared the recipe for the green smoothie she drinks every day.

The smoothie, which contains two full heads of romaine, keeps the "Whiskey in a Teacup" author full until lunch.

She's also not shy about sharing her kitchen fails, too. Witherspoon posted about the time she tried making her "famous Baked Brie" but ended up with a cheesy mess instead.

"It happens people," she said.