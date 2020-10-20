Reese Witherspoon's take on an Aperol spritz is the fall cocktail we need

Being stuck at home has led many to sharpening their home-cooking and mixology skills. This is true for chefs and celebrities alike, as Stanley Tucci has taken to social media to mix up a Negroni and Ina Garten shared her method for making a giant cosmo.

The latest celeb to share a cocktail recipe is actress Reese Witherspoon, who celebrated the changing seasons with her fizzy apple cider cocktail.

The drink, which only requires apple cider, Aperol, club soda, and prosecco, feels reminiscent of popular Italian aperitif the Aperol spritz, but with a decidedly autumnal spin!

reesewitherspoon / Instagram

The cocktail seems pretty easy to mix up. It starts with about a half glass of apple cider, then a shot of Aperol, and is finished with a splash of club soda. Then, stir, add some sparkling wine (Witherspoon used prosecco), and then garnish with an apple wedge. Witherspoon also has a jar of cinnamon lined up with her ingredients, so that may be meant to be an optional garnish as well!

reesewitherspoon / Instagram

"Perfect for fall," Witherspoon wrote in the caption on her Instagram. "And pairs well with just about any dance move."

The fizzy drink promises to be a fun bit of seasonal sparkle, but be careful when opening up that soda water — Witherspoon’s ended up spraying it everywhere! Luckily, opening the prosecco ended up a lot less messy.

Unfortunately, Witherspoon is so busy dancing in the video, she doesn’t give any specific measurements! So, making this particular cocktail may require a bit of trial and error to get it just right — but isn’t that the fun of it?