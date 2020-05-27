A lot of people have been trying new breakfast ideas while stuck at home these days, but Reese Witherspoon is sticking to her favorite green smoothie that she says she's been drinking every morning for nearly a decade.

“This is the same smoothie that I drink every single day, and I have probably for eight, nine years,” Witherspoon, 44, revealed in an Instagram video posted Tuesday.

The fiber-rich drink, which keeps Witherspoon full until about 1 p.m., was inspired by a recipe from Los Angeles-based nutritionist Kimberly Snyder. The recipe, which makes two servings, calls for two heads of romaine lettuce, a half of cup spinach, a half cup of coconut water, one whole banana, one whole pear (or apple) and one peeled lemon with seeds.

Like many great smoothies, it’s OK to get creative with the ingredients as long as they’re green, Witherspoon explained. For example, she said she often tosses in a few stalks of celery. The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress also suggested adding protein powder, almond butter or flax seeds for an extra boost of protein and healthy fats.

“I know it looks like it tastes gross,” Witherspoon says in the video, “but it tastes so good!”

Since the recipe makes two portions, Witherspoon puts half in the fridge for the next day.

The actress also explained how she first learned about Snyder’s “Glowing Green Smoothie” from Kerry Washington ... years before they became co-stars.

“I sat next to her at an awards show and I didn’t really know her, but I was like, ‘Your skin is so beautiful. What do you do?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s from this drink that I drink. It’s really changed my skin and it makes me hair and nails really really strong,’” Witherspoon recalled. "I was in!"

Smoothies with veggies are a great way to incorporate more fiber into your diet. Nutritionists also recommend low-sugar smoothies over green juices, since you're consuming the whole plant or fruit.

Towards the end of the video, Witherspoon reveals her secret ingredient: dancing! As the smoothie ingredients blended together, the mom-of-three is seen busting out a few moves for her fans.

“It’s so good,” Witherspoon declares as she finally takes a sip. “I love it so much.”