The upcoming holiday season just got sweeter — and a little more mysterious.

On Monday, Hershey's announced several new additions to its 2019 candy collection, and a lot of people can't wait to bring them home. This year, Reese's Mystery Shapes, Reese's Holiday Lights, Kit Kat Cinnamon Miniatures and Hershey's Dipped Pretzels will be joining the lineup of the company's classic holiday mixes like red, white and green M&M's.

Reese's is already a seasonal favorite during Halloween (and throughout the entire year), but people also can't enough of the holiday shapes. Back in 2015, some chocolate fans (who apparently didn't eat their candy fast enough) started complaining that Reese's Peanut Butter Trees didn't look a whole lot like trees.

This year, however, the company has responded by releasing its first new shapes in 20 years.

Reese's Mystery Shapes Hershey's

Now you can spend your holiday downtime deciding what these festive new shapes are actually supposed to be.

Snack blog Candy Hunting suggested it's pretty obvious for at least two of them: a snowman and a stocking. But they're puzzled by the third.

Plenty of people on social media have some pretty funny (and surprising) guesses:

Tree on the left and maybe Santa in the middle? Whatever they are, I'll surely still eat them! — Dave McKay (@DancinDaveMcKay) October 14, 2019

The middle is clearly a bell. Y’all flunk Rorschach?? — Richard Connor (@friendofshep) October 14, 2019

A bag of these new Reese's is set to sell for $3.49.

Reese's Holiday Lights Hershey's

Next up, Reese's Holiday Lights, which actually look a bit more like Easter eggs than something meant to be strung on a tree, but once again, who's paying attention? It's Reese's. Eat away! These are also set to sell in a four pack for $3.49.

Hershey's Dipped Pretzels Hershey's

Also up for grabs are a few non-peanut buttery options, including Hershey's Dipped Pretzels with Nonpareils for $3.49; Hershey's Mix & Mingle Tin (a snack mix of Hershey's Cookies and Crème Drops, Whoppers and mini pretzels), which retails for $7.99, and Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures, a spicy flavor perfect for colder weather, selling for $3.49 per pack.

Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures Hershey's

Since the mystery holiday-shaped Reese's have already been spotted at some retailers, including Walmart, Christmas is definitely coming early for candy lovers this year.