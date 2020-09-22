Reese's is rolling out 2 new Big Cups stuffed with pretzels and chips

Tastes have taken a turn toward the more savory in recent years, and candy brands are taking notice as they increasingly incorporate tart, sour and even salty flavors into their sweet confections.

Reese's

Reese’s has long toed the lined of salty and sweet, by mixing peanut butter with chocolate, but it's taken the combination up a notch with the new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels. These new Big Cups are reminiscent of the classic cups that have long been beloved, except now they are, well, bigger. They're also saltier and packed with pretzel pieces.

You’d be salty too if you were stuffed with pretzels. pic.twitter.com/bCfK56wOCH — SALTY REESE'S (@reeses) September 22, 2020

Twitter has already been buzzing with anticipation for the salty launch.

"Let's face it, we're all feeling a little bit salty this year," said Ian Norton, Reese's senior director, Reese's brand, in a statement. "In true Reese's fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels."

Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels will be available beginning November 2020 in a 1.3 oz. standard size/single cup for a suggested retail price of $1.49 and a 2.6 oz. king size/two cup for $2.09. Looking forward, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures will be available in January 2020 for 3.79.

Still not salty enough for you? There’s even more where the pretzels came from: Reese's Big Cups with Chips — yes, Reese's Cups stuffed with potato chip pieces — will be available for a limited time beginning March 2021.

Reese’s has been switching its flavors up for a while now, finding fun spins while staying true to its classic look at the same time. In 2016, it launched the very meta Reese's Pieces-filled peanut butter cups, and as recently as summer of 2020, it released a two-tone peanut butter cup. There was even a Reese’s without peanut butter that popped up in 2018, and at one point, the cups got a slimmed down makeover, to much (understandable) outrage. But not to worry: They're back and bigger — and saltier! — than ever.